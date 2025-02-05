How to watch today’s Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Chicago Blackhawks are ready to host the Edmonton Oilers to start a thrilling NHL action on February 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.
The Blackhawks have the fewest shots taken each game (24.6) and 2nd fewest goals scored per game (2.58), having difficulty in creating a steady offense.
The Oilers have the highest rate of shot attempts in the league at 32.6 and are fourth in goals scored per game with 3.28.
Defensively, Chicago gives up 3.42 goals per game, ranking 30th, while Edmonton allows only 2.70 goals, ranking 7th.
Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The Chicago Blackhawks will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in an exciting NHL game on February 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|February 5, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
|Venue
|United Center
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers team news
Chicago Blackhawks team news
Petr Mrazek has a 3.32 goals against average (GAA) and a save percentage (SV%) of .895.
Arvid Soderblom has a 2.89 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.
Connor Bedard is leading the team with 45 points,15 goals and 30 assists.
Chicago Blackhawks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Louis Crevier
|Undisclosed
|Out
|Craig Smith
|Back injury
|Out
Edmonton Oilers team news
Stuart Skinner has a goals-against average of 2.68, a save percentage of .902, and two shutouts.
Calvin Pickard has a record of 13-4-0, with a goals-against average of 2.47.
Leon Draisaitl has been dominating with 77 points, and 36 goals, with 41 assists.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Evander Kane
|Knee injury
|Out
|Alec Regula
|Knee injury
|Out
Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
In their last five games against each other, the Oilers have won four times against the Chicago Blackhawks. Their latest game was a 4-3 win for the Oilers on January 12, 2025. Chicago's only win was a surprise 5-2 victory on October 13, 2024. However, Edmonton has mostly dominated the series with strong defense, which includes a 3-0 shutout this past season. Based on the current season's statistics, Edmonton has a better attack with Leon Draisaitl leading the team, and their goaltending by Stuart Skinner as well as Calvin Pickard is more dependable. This gives them a significant advantage. Chicago is counting on Connor Bedard to boost their offense, but they have had a hard time creating shots and scoring, so getting past Edmonton’s security will be tough. Except the Blackhawks can recreate their strong scoring performance from October, the Edmonton Oilers are likely to win again.
|Date
|Results
|Jan 12, 2025
|Oilers 4-3 Blackhawks
|Oct 13, 2024
|Blackhawks 5-2 Oilers
|Jan 26, 2024
|Oilers 3-0 Blackhawks
|Jan 10, 2024
|Oilers 2-1 Blackhawks
|Dec 13, 2023
|Oilers 4-1 Blackhawks