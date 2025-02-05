This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Dallas Stars v Chicago BlackhawksGetty Images Sport
Watch Blackhawks vs Oilers live today on DirecTV StreamListen to live play-by-play on SiriusXM
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks are ready to host the Edmonton Oilers to start a thrilling NHL action on February 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Blackhawks have the fewest shots taken each game (24.6) and 2nd fewest goals scored per game (2.58), having difficulty in creating a steady offense.

The Oilers have the highest rate of shot attempts in the league at 32.6 and are fourth in goals scored per game with 3.28.

Defensively, Chicago gives up 3.42 goals per game, ranking 30th, while Edmonton allows only 2.70 goals, ranking 7th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in an exciting NHL game on February 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

DateFebruary 5, 2025
Puck-Drop Time9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
VenueUnited Center
LocationChicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has a 3.32 goals against average (GAA) and a save percentage (SV%) of .895.

Arvid Soderblom has a 2.89 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Connor Bedard is leading the team with 45 points,15 goals and 30 assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Louis CrevierUndisclosedOut
Craig SmithBack injuryOut

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has a goals-against average of 2.68, a save percentage of .902, and two shutouts.

Calvin Pickard has a record of 13-4-0, with a goals-against average of 2.47.

Leon Draisaitl has been dominating with 77 points, and 36 goals, with 41 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Evander KaneKnee injuryOut
Alec RegulaKnee injuryOut

Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Oilers have won four times against the Chicago Blackhawks. Their latest game was a 4-3 win for the Oilers on January 12, 2025. Chicago's only win was a surprise 5-2 victory on October 13, 2024. However, Edmonton has mostly dominated the series with strong defense, which includes a 3-0 shutout this past season. Based on the current season's statistics, Edmonton has a better attack with Leon Draisaitl leading the team, and their goaltending by Stuart Skinner as well as Calvin Pickard is more dependable. This gives them a significant advantage. Chicago is counting on Connor Bedard to boost their offense, but they have had a hard time creating shots and scoring, so getting past Edmonton’s security will be tough. Except the Blackhawks can recreate their strong scoring performance from October, the Edmonton Oilers are likely to win again.

DateResults
Jan 12, 2025Oilers 4-3 Blackhawks
Oct 13, 2024Blackhawks 5-2 Oilers
Jan 26, 2024Oilers 3-0 Blackhawks
Jan 10, 2024Oilers 2-1 Blackhawks
Dec 13, 2023Oilers 4-1 Blackhawks

