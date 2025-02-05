How to watch today’s Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks are ready to host the Edmonton Oilers to start a thrilling NHL action on February 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Blackhawks have the fewest shots taken each game (24.6) and 2nd fewest goals scored per game (2.58), having difficulty in creating a steady offense.

The Oilers have the highest rate of shot attempts in the league at 32.6 and are fourth in goals scored per game with 3.28.

Defensively, Chicago gives up 3.42 goals per game, ranking 30th, while Edmonton allows only 2.70 goals, ranking 7th.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in an exciting NHL game on February 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date February 5, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Chicago Blackhawks vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has a 3.32 goals against average (GAA) and a save percentage (SV%) of .895.

Arvid Soderblom has a 2.89 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Connor Bedard is leading the team with 45 points,15 goals and 30 assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Louis Crevier Undisclosed Out Craig Smith Back injury Out

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has a goals-against average of 2.68, a save percentage of .902, and two shutouts.

Calvin Pickard has a record of 13-4-0, with a goals-against average of 2.47.

Leon Draisaitl has been dominating with 77 points, and 36 goals, with 41 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evander Kane Knee injury Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Oilers have won four times against the Chicago Blackhawks. Their latest game was a 4-3 win for the Oilers on January 12, 2025. Chicago's only win was a surprise 5-2 victory on October 13, 2024. However, Edmonton has mostly dominated the series with strong defense, which includes a 3-0 shutout this past season. Based on the current season's statistics, Edmonton has a better attack with Leon Draisaitl leading the team, and their goaltending by Stuart Skinner as well as Calvin Pickard is more dependable. This gives them a significant advantage. Chicago is counting on Connor Bedard to boost their offense, but they have had a hard time creating shots and scoring, so getting past Edmonton’s security will be tough. Except the Blackhawks can recreate their strong scoring performance from October, the Edmonton Oilers are likely to win again.

Date Results Jan 12, 2025 Oilers 4-3 Blackhawks Oct 13, 2024 Blackhawks 5-2 Oilers Jan 26, 2024 Oilers 3-0 Blackhawks Jan 10, 2024 Oilers 2-1 Blackhawks Dec 13, 2023 Oilers 4-1 Blackhawks

