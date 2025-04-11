How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets will happen on April 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Jets lead the league with a remarkable 29.2% success rate, while the Blackhawks have a respectable but lower 24%, which ranks them in 10th place.

Chicago leads Winnipeg by a slim margin at 80% (13th) compared to 79.4% (15th) on the penalty kill.

However, Chicago is in the lowest place in the League with a win rate of 44.9%, while Winnipeg is in 21st place with 49.2%.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Winnipeg Jets in an epic NHL game on April 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date April 12, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Spencer Knight has a 16-16-2 record, a .901 save percentage, and a 2.69 GAA with two shutouts.

Arvid Soderblom has been recording an 8-18-7 record without a shutout, .897 SV%, and 3.23 GAA.

Connor Bedard scored 60 points, 40 assists, and 20 goals.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor Murphy Illness Day-to-Day Colton Dach Elbow injury Out

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck has been recording a commanding 44-12-3 record, a .924 save percentage, a remarkable 2.02 GAA, and seven shutouts.

Eric Comrie has been going 9-9-1 with two shutouts, a.914 SV%, and a 2.36 GAA.

Kyle Connor leads the attack with 92 points, which includes 54 assists and 38 goals.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Kupari Concussion Day-to-Day Gabriel Vilardi Upper body injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

The Jets have dominated the Blackhawks in their previous five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them, with the most recent one on the eighth of December 2024 by an outcome of 4-2. These matches have typically been fiercely contested; Winnipeg has won three of them by a single goal, demonstrating their ability to prevail in close contests. On the 28th of December 2023, the Blackhawks won by a slim margin of 2-1, their only victory during this era. Winnipeg will probably go into the game with optimism because of their track record of success and their excellent goaltending, especially with Connor Hellebuyck performing at his best. But Chicago might stay close and even reverse the trend if Connor Bedard can ignite the scoring and they get better at faceoffs and puck management.

Date Results Dec 08, 2024 Jets 4-2 Blackhawks Oct 12, 2024 Jets 2-1 Blackhawks Feb 24, 2024 Jets 3-2 Blackhawks Jan 12, 2024 Jets 2-1 Blackhawks Dec 28, 2023 Blackhawks 2-1 Jets

