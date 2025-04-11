How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NHL battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets will happen on April 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Jets lead the league with a remarkable 29.2% success rate, while the Blackhawks have a respectable but lower 24%, which ranks them in 10th place.
Chicago leads Winnipeg by a slim margin at 80% (13th) compared to 79.4% (15th) on the penalty kill.
However, Chicago is in the lowest place in the League with a win rate of 44.9%, while Winnipeg is in 21st place with 49.2%.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.
Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time
The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Winnipeg Jets in an epic NHL game on April 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Date
April 12, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
United Center
Location
Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets team news
Chicago Blackhawks team news
Spencer Knight has a 16-16-2 record, a .901 save percentage, and a 2.69 GAA with two shutouts.
Arvid Soderblom has been recording an 8-18-7 record without a shutout, .897 SV%, and 3.23 GAA.
Connor Bedard scored 60 points, 40 assists, and 20 goals.
Chicago Blackhawks injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Connor Murphy
Illness
Day-to-Day
Colton Dach
Elbow injury
Out
Winnipeg Jets team news
Connor Hellebuyck has been recording a commanding 44-12-3 record, a .924 save percentage, a remarkable 2.02 GAA, and seven shutouts.
Eric Comrie has been going 9-9-1 with two shutouts, a.914 SV%, and a 2.36 GAA.
Kyle Connor leads the attack with 92 points, which includes 54 assists and 38 goals.
Winnipeg Jets injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Rasmus Kupari
Concussion
Day-to-Day
Gabriel Vilardi
Upper body injury
Out
Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record
The Jets have dominated the Blackhawks in their previous five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them, with the most recent one on the eighth of December 2024 by an outcome of 4-2. These matches have typically been fiercely contested; Winnipeg has won three of them by a single goal, demonstrating their ability to prevail in close contests. On the 28th of December 2023, the Blackhawks won by a slim margin of 2-1, their only victory during this era. Winnipeg will probably go into the game with optimism because of their track record of success and their excellent goaltending, especially with Connor Hellebuyck performing at his best. But Chicago might stay close and even reverse the trend if Connor Bedard can ignite the scoring and they get better at faceoffs and puck management.
Date
Results
Dec 08, 2024
Jets 4-2 Blackhawks
Oct 12, 2024
Jets 2-1 Blackhawks
Feb 24, 2024
Jets 3-2 Blackhawks
Jan 12, 2024
Jets 2-1 Blackhawks
Dec 28, 2023
Blackhawks 2-1 Jets