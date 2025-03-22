How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Chicago Blackhawks are ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers to start a high-voltage NHL battle on March 23, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.
The Blackhawks, who rank eighth in the league with a solid power play conversion rate of 24.8%, have a significant advantage over the Flyers, who have a poor penalty-kill rate of 77.9% (17th).
Chicago's strong penalty kill (81.3%; 11th) may be a problem for Philadelphia's power play, which is among the league's worst at 30th with a meager 14.1% success percentage.
The Flyers' 50.1% win percentage (18th) and the Blackhawks' poor 45.2% (31st) win rate may also work in their favor in face-offs.
Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game
Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time
Date
March 23, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT
Venue
United Center
Location
Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers team news
Chicago Blackhawks team news
Arvid Soderblom has an 8-16-7 record, .901 SV%, and 3.14 GAA.
Spencer Knight has been recording a 14-12-1 record, .908 SV%, and 2.50 GAA, with two shutouts.
Connor Bedard has been scoring 54 points, which include 19 goals and 35 assists.
Chicago Blackhawks injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Colton Dach
Elbow injury
Day-to-Day
Laurent Brossoit
Knee injury
Out for Season
Philadelphia Flyers team news
Samuel Ersson is having a consistent season, recording a 19-14-4 record, 3.03 GAA, and .885 SV%, including two shutouts.
Ivan Fedotov holds a 5-12-3 record, and a .887 SV%, with a 2.98 GAA.
Travis Konecny is leading the team with 65 points after recording 22 goals and providing 43 assists.
Philadelphia Flyers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Rasmus Ristolainen
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Garnet Hathaway
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record
In the last five meetings between the two teams, the Flyers have won three of them while the Chicago Blackhawks have won two. The Flyers recently demonstrated their ability to prevail in close games with a narrow 3-2 victory on November 23, 2024. But on the 31st of March 2024, the Blackhawks excelled in a 5-1 victory, proving that they can be offensive when they get going. The Blackhawks rely on rising talent Connor Bedard to create scoring opportunities, while the Flyers rely on guys like Travis Konecny to produce offensive production. Both teams have traded decisive and competitive results. This game may come down to teamwork and the ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities because both teams have inconsistent goaltending.
Date
Results
Nov 23, 2024
Flyers 3-2 Blackhawks
Mar 31, 2024
Blackhawks 5-1 Flyers
Feb 22, 2024
Flyers 3-1 Blackhawks
Apr 14, 2023
Flyers 5-4 Blackhawks
Jan 20, 2023
Blackhawks 4-1 Flyers