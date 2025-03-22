How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks are ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers to start a high-voltage NHL battle on March 23, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

The Blackhawks, who rank eighth in the league with a solid power play conversion rate of 24.8%, have a significant advantage over the Flyers, who have a poor penalty-kill rate of 77.9% (17th).

Chicago's strong penalty kill (81.3%; 11th) may be a problem for Philadelphia's power play, which is among the league's worst at 30th with a meager 14.1% success percentage.

The Flyers' 50.1% win percentage (18th) and the Blackhawks' poor 45.2% (31st) win rate may also work in their favor in face-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will square off against the Philadelphia Flyers in an electrifying NHL battle on March 23, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date March 23, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Arvid Soderblom has an 8-16-7 record, .901 SV%, and 3.14 GAA.

Spencer Knight has been recording a 14-12-1 record, .908 SV%, and 2.50 GAA, with two shutouts.

Connor Bedard has been scoring 54 points, which include 19 goals and 35 assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Colton Dach Elbow injury Day-to-Day Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out for Season

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson is having a consistent season, recording a 19-14-4 record, 3.03 GAA, and .885 SV%, including two shutouts.

Ivan Fedotov holds a 5-12-3 record, and a .887 SV%, with a 2.98 GAA.

Travis Konecny is leading the team with 65 points after recording 22 goals and providing 43 assists.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Ristolainen Upper body injury Day-to-Day Garnet Hathaway Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

In the last five meetings between the two teams, the Flyers have won three of them while the Chicago Blackhawks have won two. The Flyers recently demonstrated their ability to prevail in close games with a narrow 3-2 victory on November 23, 2024. But on the 31st of March 2024, the Blackhawks excelled in a 5-1 victory, proving that they can be offensive when they get going. The Blackhawks rely on rising talent Connor Bedard to create scoring opportunities, while the Flyers rely on guys like Travis Konecny to produce offensive production. Both teams have traded decisive and competitive results. This game may come down to teamwork and the ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities because both teams have inconsistent goaltending.

Date Results Nov 23, 2024 Flyers 3-2 Blackhawks Mar 31, 2024 Blackhawks 5-1 Flyers Feb 22, 2024 Flyers 3-1 Blackhawks Apr 14, 2023 Flyers 5-4 Blackhawks Jan 20, 2023 Blackhawks 4-1 Flyers

