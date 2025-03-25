How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks are scheduled to battle with the New Jersey Devils to start a high-voltage NHL battle on March 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Devils have lost three straight games going into this game against the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks are 14-17-4 at home and have an overall record of 21-41-9. Their total penalty minutes of 9.0 per game places them in ninth place in the league.

The Devils, meanwhile, are 37-28-7 overall and 20-15-2 away from home. They have a 35-7-4 record when they score three goals or more, showing their proficiency in these situations.

This will mark the teams' second meeting of the season; the first encounter was won 4-1 by New Jersey.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New Jersey Devils NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the New Jersey Devils in an electrifying NHL game on March 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date March 26, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New Jersey Devils team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Ilya Mikheyev has four goals and an assist in his previous ten games.

Connor Bedard leads the team, scoring 20 goals and providing 36 assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Conton Dach Elbow injury Day-to-Day Alec Martinez Undisclosed Day-to-Day

New Jersey Devils team news

Timo Meier has contributed six goals and 2 assists in his last ten games for the Devils.

Nico Hischier has scored 30 goals and provided 27 assists so far this season.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Siegenthaler Lower body injury Out Dougie Hamilton Lower body injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

The Devils have won all five of their previous meetings with the Chicago Blackhawks, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. The Devils won 4-1 during their most recent meeting, which took place on December 14, 2024. They also won 4-2 in January and November, demonstrating their steady offensive prowess. The Devils' 6-3 triumph in April of 2023 and their dominant 3-0 shutout in the month of December 2022 further demonstrated their offensive ability. The Devils will probably keep up their offensive momentum, given their history, especially with Timo Meier and Nico Hischier making valuable contributions. To limit the Devils, the Blackhawks will need to deploy a better defense, but they will depend on Connor Bedard to ignite their offense. New Jersey is the favorite going into this game because of their previous domination, but there may be an element of surprise due to Chicago's home-ice advantage and will to end the losing streak.

Date Results Dec 14, 2024 Devils 4-1 Blackhawks Jan 06, 2024 Devils 4-2 Blackhawks Nov 06, 2023 Devils 4-2 Blackhawks Apr 02, 2023 Devils 6-3 Blackhawks Dec 07, 2022 Devils 3-0 Blackhawks

More NHL news and coverage