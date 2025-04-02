How to watch today’s Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to host the Colorado Avalanche to start a high-voltage NHL game on April 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Chicago Blackhawks hope to end a three-game losing streak.

Chicago is 21-44-9 overall and has a 6-14-4 record compared to teams in the Central Division. In games with fewer penalties taken by their opponents, the Blackhawks are 11-20-6.

Colorado, on the other hand, is 45-26-4 this season and 11-11-2 in the division. With a 41-6-0 record when scoring three goals or more, the Avalanche has dominated.

This is the fourth encounter between the clubs this season, and Colorado won the prior one 3-0.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Colorado Avalanche in an epic NHL game on April 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date April 2, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Teuvo Teravainen has contributed six assists in his previous ten games.

Ryan Donato has scored 29 goals and provided 30 assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Hip injury Day-to-Day Colton Dach Elbow injury Out

Colorado Avalanche team news

Cale Makar has four goals with 6 assists in his last ten games for the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon dominates with 30 goals with 80 assists.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Manson Upper body injury Out Gabriel Landeskog Knee injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 in their most recent game on March 11, 2025, and prevailed in three of their previous five meetings. Colorado showed off their goaltending and defensive prowess in those three victories, shutting out Chicago twice. However, the Blackhawks had won two of the previous five matches, including a resounding 5-2 triumph on October 29, 2024, demonstrating their ability to upset the Avalanche. Chicago may be deadly if they take advantage of scoring opportunities, as evidenced by their offensive performance in those games. The Avalanche have the advantage because of Colorado's impressive record of three goals or more and Chicago's poor performance against Central Division opponents. Colorado will probably dominate the game if Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar keep up their scoring output, but Chicago could stay competitive if they can find a way to score on defense.

Date Results Mar 11, 2025 Avalanche 3-0 Blackhawks Jan 09, 2025 Blackhawks 3-1 Avalanche Oct 29, 2024 Blackhawks 5-2 Avalanche Mar 05, 2024 Avalanche 5-0 Blackhawks Mar 01, 2024 Avalanche 5-0 Blackhawks

