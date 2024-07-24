Birmingham City vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Birmingham City and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Birmingham City and Rangers will face off in a pre-season friendly at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in Birmingham on Wednesday.

While the League One side come off wins over Solihull Moors and Shrewsbury Town, the Gers began their preparation for the upcoming Scottish Premiership season with back-to-back defeats against Ajax and Manchester United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Birmingham City vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: St. Andrew's

The pre-season friendly match between Birmingham City and Rangers will be played at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm EST on Wednesday, July 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Birmingham City vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the pre-season friendly match between Birmingham City and Rangers will available to watch and stream online live through Rangers TV and BluesTV.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City team news

Defender Christoph Klarer would be promoted to the XI against Rangers alongside either Dion Sanderson or Krystian Bielik, while the likes of Willum Willumsson, Emil Hansson and Koji Miyoshi can all feature from the onset.

Lee Buchanan remains a doubt on account of a knock, so Alex Cochrane is likely to deputise at left-back once again.

Birmingham City possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Laird, Bielik, Klarer, Cochrane; Paik, James, Stansfield, Willumsson, Hansson; May.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mayo, Allsop, Peacock-Farrell Defenders: Laird, Buchanan, Sanderson, Williams, Longelo, Cochrane, Klarer Midfielders: Bielik, Bacuna, Miyoshi, Paik, Chang, James, Khela, Hall, Home, Donovan, Hansson, Williamson Forwards: Roberts, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon, May, Stansfield

Rangers team news

Centre-backs John Souttar and Ben Davies will shield former Birmingham goalkeeper Jack Butland in goal.

Having started on the bench in the 2-0 loss against United at the weekend, Rabbi Matondo and Leon Balogun will eye a spot in the XI on Wednesday.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Sterling, Souttar, Davies, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Matondo, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Yilmaz, Souttar, Goldson, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Davies, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Cantwell, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Lammers, Matondo, Wright, McCausland, Danilo, Igamane

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Birmingham City and Rangers face each other across all competitions.

