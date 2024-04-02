Benfica vs Sporting: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Benfica will take on Sporting in the Taca de Portugal at the Estádio da Luz on Tuesday. Sporting have the advantage after the first leg which they won 2-1.
Benfica have won their last four games in a row and will be confident of mounting a comeback win in the second leg. It will be a monumental challenge for them as Sporting have lost just one out of their last 14 matches.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Benfica vs Sporting CP kick-off time
|Date:
|April 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estádio da Luz
The match will be played at the Estádio da Luz on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Benfica vs Sporting CP online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Benfica team news
Benfica don't have any injury concerns or suspensions to deal with ahead of the game.
Spanish defender Juan Bernat made his return to the squad against Chaves after being sidelined since October due to a muscle injury.
Benfica predicted XI: Trubin; Bah, Morato, Otamendi, Aursnes; Luis, Neves; Di Maria, Silva, Mario; Leonardo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trubin, Soares, Kokubo
|Defenders:
|Otamendi, Morato, Bah, Araújo
|Midfielders:
|Di María, Neres, Kökçü, Silva, Mário, Neves, Luís, Carreras, Aursnes
|Forwards:
|Leonardo, Cabral, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Tengstedt, Gouveia
Sporting CP team news
Sporting Lisbon continue to be without midfielder Goncalves, who sustained an injury during the Europa League match against Atalanta on March 14.
Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adan, who has been sidelined for the past seven matches due to a thigh issue, remains sidelined.
Sporting predicted XI: Israel; Diomande, Coates, Reis; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Paulinho; Trincao, Gyokeres, Santos.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Israel
|Defenders:
|Diomande, St. Juste, Coates, Quaresma, Muniz, Neto, Reis, Fresneda, Esgaio
|Midfielders:
|Hjulmand, Morita, Braganca, Koindredi, Camacho
|Forwards:
|Gyokeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincao, Paulinho, Catamo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|01/03/24
|Sporting Lisbon 2 - 1 Benfica
|Taca de Portugal
|13/11/23
|Benfica 2 - 1 Sporting Lisbon
|Liga Portugal
|22/05/23
|Sporting Lisbon 2 - 2 Benfica
|Liga Portugal
|15/01/23
|Benfica 2 - 2 Sporting Lisbon
|Liga Portugal
|18/04/22
|Sporting Lisbon 0 - 2 Benfica
|Liga Portugal