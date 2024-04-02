Benfica vs Sporting: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Taca de Portugal match between Benfica and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will take on Sporting in the Taca de Portugal at the Estádio da Luz on Tuesday. Sporting have the advantage after the first leg which they won 2-1.

Benfica have won their last four games in a row and will be confident of mounting a comeback win in the second leg. It will be a monumental challenge for them as Sporting have lost just one out of their last 14 matches.

Benfica vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Date: April 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.45 pm ET Venue: Estádio da Luz

The match will be played at the Estádio da Luz on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Benfica vs Sporting CP online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Benfica don't have any injury concerns or suspensions to deal with ahead of the game.

Spanish defender Juan Bernat made his return to the squad against Chaves after being sidelined since October due to a muscle injury.

Benfica predicted XI: Trubin; Bah, Morato, Otamendi, Aursnes; Luis, Neves; Di Maria, Silva, Mario; Leonardo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Kokubo Defenders: Otamendi, Morato, Bah, Araújo Midfielders: Di María, Neres, Kökçü, Silva, Mário, Neves, Luís, Carreras, Aursnes Forwards: Leonardo, Cabral, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Tengstedt, Gouveia

Sporting CP team news

Sporting Lisbon continue to be without midfielder Goncalves, who sustained an injury during the Europa League match against Atalanta on March 14.

Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adan, who has been sidelined for the past seven matches due to a thigh issue, remains sidelined.

Sporting predicted XI: Israel; Diomande, Coates, Reis; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Paulinho; Trincao, Gyokeres, Santos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel Defenders: Diomande, St. Juste, Coates, Quaresma, Muniz, Neto, Reis, Fresneda, Esgaio Midfielders: Hjulmand, Morita, Braganca, Koindredi, Camacho Forwards: Gyokeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincao, Paulinho, Catamo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/03/24 Sporting Lisbon 2 - 1 Benfica Taca de Portugal 13/11/23 Benfica 2 - 1 Sporting Lisbon Liga Portugal 22/05/23 Sporting Lisbon 2 - 2 Benfica Liga Portugal 15/01/23 Benfica 2 - 2 Sporting Lisbon Liga Portugal 18/04/22 Sporting Lisbon 0 - 2 Benfica Liga Portugal

