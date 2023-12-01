Belgium Women vs Scotland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Belgium and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium Women will need to secure a win over Scotland Women on Friday in order to boost their chances of making it to the Women's Nations League finals.

The Belgian Red Flames helped themselves to a 3-2 win over England, while Pedro Martinez Losa's side are left battling relegation following back-to-back defeats to Netherlands. Only wins in both their remaining games can prevent Scotland from dropping to League B.

Belgium Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm EDT Venue: King Power at Den Dreef

The UEFA Women's Nations League match between Belgium and Scotland will be played at Den Dreef - known as King Power at Den Dreef for sponsorship reasons - in Leuven, Belgium.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm EDT on December 1 in the United States (US).

How to watch Belgium Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game will not be televised, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Belgium Women team news

Belgium coach Ives Serneels will look to field a strong side for the crucial tie.

With Nicky Evrard expected to continue in between the sticks, Fortuna Sittard forward Tessa Wullaert will be looking to add to her two goals at the tournament.

Belgium Women possible XI: Evrard; Kees, Cayman, De Caigny, De Neve, Deloose; Vanhaevermaet, Detruyer, Missipo; Blom, Wullaert.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus Defenders: Philtjens, Van Belle, Iliano, Cayman, Vangheluwe, De Neve, Kees, Deloose Midfielders: Delecauw, Vanhaevermaet, Detruyer, Missipo Forwards: Littel, Wijnants, De Caigny, Wullaert, Daniels, Blom, Fon, Janssens

Scotland Women team news

The likes of Sam Kerr, Abi Harrison, Hayley Lauder and Brogan Hay have made Martinez Losa's squad, while Erin Cuthbert has shrugged off her niggle.

Kerr is likely to start ahead of Kirsty MacLean, with Lee Gibson tipped to replace Sandy MacIver in goal.

Scotland Women possible XI: Gibson, Howard, Clark, Docherty, Corsie, McLauchlan, Kerr, Cuthbert, Evans, Thomas, Emslie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gibson, Fife, MacIver Defenders: Mukandi, Docherty, Corsie, Clark, McLauchlan, Howard Midfielders: Kerr, Brown, MacLean, Rodgers, Napier, Evans, Lauder, Cuthbert Forwards: Davidson, Emslie, Thomas, Hanson, Gallagher, Harrison, Hay

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 26, 2023 Scotland 1-1 Belgium UEFA Women's Nations League April 11, 2017 Belgium 5-0 Scotland Friendlies Women April 9, 2008 Belgium 0-1 Scotland Friendlies Women September 6, 2006 Belgium 0-3 Scotland Friendlies Women April 21, 2002 Scotland 4-0 Belgium Women's WC Qualification Europe

