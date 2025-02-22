How to watch today's Baylor vs Iowa State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor versus Iowa State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Iowa State (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) kicks off a two-game road swing on Saturday with a challenging matchup against No. 19 Baylor (23-5, 13-2 Big 12). Riding a four-game winning streak, the Cyclones are still chasing their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Currently, Iowa State holds a 10-5 record in Big 12 action and sits fifth in the conference for points scored in the paint, averaging 33.9 per game—powered by Audi Crooks, who leads the way with 17.2 points per outing.

Despite entering the season ranked No. 12, Baylor stumbled early. The Bears started 2-4 and suffered a surprising 73-65 upset against Indiana during the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

However, Baylor has turned the tide and is closing the season in dominant fashion. The Bears are riding a seven-game winning streak—the longest active run in the Big 12—and have firmly established themselves as contenders with less than two weeks left before the conference tournament tips off.

Baylor vs Iowa State: Date and tip-off time

The Bears and the Cyclones will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Date Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Foster Pavilion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor vs Iowa State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bears and the Cyclones on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Baylor vs Iowa State play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Baylor's roster has delivered five double-digit scoring efforts across 11 games this season, with all five coming during the grind of Big 12 Conference play. Most recently, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (19 points), Yaya Felder (15 points), Jada Walker (14 points), Aaronette Vonleh (12 points), and Aliyah Matharu (11 points) all scored in double figures in a February 5 victory over Houston.

Among the nation's top 20 scoring programs, Baylor stands out as one of just three teams—alongside Tennessee and Stephen F. Austin—with five players averaging double-digit points this season.

Iowa State Cyclones news & key performers

Iowa State also boasts two standout sophomores who are Top 10 finalists for Naismith positional honors this year. Addy Brown made the shortlist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award, while Audi Crooks advanced to the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award Top 10. Crooks leads the Cyclones' offensive charge with 22.6 points per game, while Brown adds 14.9 points and tops the rebounding charts alongside Crooks, both averaging 7.6 boards per contest.