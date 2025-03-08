How to watch today's Baylor vs Houston NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor vs Houston NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The third-ranked Houston Cougars (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) will look to extend their impressive nine-game road winning streak when they take on the Baylor Bears (18-12, 10-9 Big 12) at Foster Pavilion on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Baylor heads into this clash riding a two-game winning streak after grinding out a 61-58 victory over TCU in Fort Worth on Tuesday night, following a 71-61 triumph over Oklahoma State on March 1. Meanwhile, Houston secured a hard-fought 65-59 win against Kansas on Senior Night at Fertitta Center on Monday, setting the stage for their regular-season finale.

The Cougars got the better of Baylor in their previous meeting, when they were ranked sixth in the nation, securing a 76-65 victory at home. Historically, Houston has dominated the series, boasting a 40-16 record against the Bears. However, Baylor has put up a fight in Waco, where they hold a 9-14 record against their conference foes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baylor vs Houston NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Baylor Bears vs Houston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Bears and the Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Foster Pavilion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor vs Houston on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bears and the Cougars on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Baylor, on the other hand, leaned on fifth-year forward Norchad Omier in their victory over TCU, as he led all scorers with 19 points while hauling down 12 rebounds. Freshman guard V.J. Edgecombe delivered a stellar all-around performance, tallying 18 points, drilling three triples, and adding seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Fellow freshman Robert Wright chipped in 11 points, a game-high seven assists, and a pair of steals in the win.

Omier has been the Bears’ go-to option this season, leading the team with 15.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Edgecombe follows closely behind with 14.7 points per contest, while Wright rounds out the top three, averaging 11.4 points while dishing out a team-best 4.5 assists per game.

Houston Cougars news & key performers

Graduate guard LJ Cryer spearheaded Houston’s offense in their last matchup with Baylor, pouring in 22 points while knocking down four shots from beyond the arc. Junior guard Emanuel Sharp chipped in with 12 points and grabbed six rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Cryer has been Houston’s offensive catalyst this season, averaging 15.0 points per game while shooting 42.0% from three-point range. The Katy, Texas, native has hit multiple triples in all but six games this season.

In the paint, graduate forward J’Wan Roberts has been Houston’s enforcer, leading the team with 6.3 rebounds per contest. The veteran big man is just five boards away from etching his name in school history, as he would become only the fourth Cougar to surpass 1,000 career rebounds, joining legends Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Greg Anderson.