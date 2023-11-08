Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will have one foot in the knockouts of the 2023-24 Champions League when they face off against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

The Bavarians lead Okan Buruk's sides by five points atop Group A of the European top-flight club competition and can do the double here after a 3-1 victory in Istanbul.

Ever since Bayern have beaten Darmstadt and Borussia Dortmund by scoring a combined 12 goals to none but were ousted by Saarbrucken 2-1 in DFB-Pokal.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray will aim for their third straight win in all competitions after their Super Lig wins over Rizespor and Kasimpasa.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on November 8 in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ViX+ and Paramount+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel will have the option of using Dayot Upamecano and Leon Goretzka in defense and midfield, respectively, with Joshua Kimmich's ban only effective for another domestic tie.

Meanwhile, there is an interesting battle between Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala as the number 10 behind center-forward Harry Kane.

Matthijs de Ligt and Tarek Buchmann are out injured.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Mazraoui, Sarr Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Laimer, Muisala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Galatasaray team news

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is set to be sidelined after dislocating his elbow in the Kasimpasa win, as Gunay Guvenc gets in line for his Champions League debut.

With either of Kazimcan Karatas or Angelino expected to start at left-back, Abdulkerim Bardakci will need to be reassigned to a center-back role, while it's between Tete and Hakim Ziyech to start on the right side.

Karem Akturkohlu, Wilfried Zaha and Mauro Icardi would continue in attack, which means Dries Mertens starts on the bench.

The club hasn't included Halil Dervisoglu in their roster for the Champions League.

Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Boey, Sanchez, Bardakci, Karatas; Ayhan, Torreira; Tete, Akturkoglu, Zaha; Icardi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guvenc, J. Yilmaz, Ordu Defenders: Nelsson, Sanchez, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Angelino, Karatas, Boey, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, Oliveira, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Bakambu, Demiroglu, Zaha

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 24, 2023 Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League

Useful links