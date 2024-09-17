How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Dinamo Zagreb, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will play host to Dinamo Zagreb at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday in the new single-league format of the Champions League.

While the Bavarians aim for their fifth win in all competitions this term after a 6-1 win at Holstein Kiel, Dinamo will look to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Hajduk Split in the Croatian Football League.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Dinamo Zagreb will be broadcast live on Paramount+, and is available to stream online live on ViX.

Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Dinamo Zagreb will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, September 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Leroy Sane should be included in the matchday squad, although the winger was an unused substitute in the Holstein Kiel win. However, Sane may find it difficult to find a spot in the XI, but Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane are sure to start.

Josip Stanisic, Tarek Buchmann and Hiroki Ito remain sidelined through injuries.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Palhinha; Coman, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Boey Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Dinamo Zagreb team news

While Bruno Petkovic leads the line of attack, Sandro Kulenovic could replace Juan Cordoba in the XI from the first whistle for the visiting side.

Petar Sucic and Martin Baturina are the mainstays in midfield, with Kevin Theophile-Catherine and Samy Mmaee partnered at centre-back.

Dinamo Zagreb possible XI: Nevisitic; Ristovski, Theophile-Catherine, Mmaee, Pierre-Gabriel; Ademi, Sucic; Kulenovic, Baturina, Pjaca; Petkovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zagorac, Filipovic, Nevistic Defenders: Moharrami, Ogiwara, Torrente, Bernauer, Mmaee, Oliveras, Pierre-Gabriel, Ristovski, Theophile-Catherine, Mikic, Perkovic, Peric Midfielders: Ademi, Stojkovic, Kacavenda, Baturina, Hoxha, Sucic, Misic, Rog Forwards: Petkovic, Kulenovic, Cordoba, Pjaca, Mbuku, Spikic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Bayern Munich and Dinamo Zagreb across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 9, 2015 Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League September 29, 2015 Bayern Munich 5-0 Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League

