Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will take on Manchester United in their first Champions League group game on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

After three wins in a row, Bayern were held by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga in their last outing. Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka were amongst the goals in the 2-2 result. Fans will be looking forward to the Champions League debut of the former Tottenham striker, Kane, especially since it's coming up against Manchester United.

United will be desperate for a win and a top performance but they will know it will be difficult at Bayern's home ground. Erik Ten Hag's team has suffered three defeats in their last five matches and there will be pressure on the squad to deliver at the European stage this season.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Man Utd kick-off time

Date: September 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Allianz Arena

The game between Bayern Munich and Manchester United will be played at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, TUDN and fuboTV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich may have to do without midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is dealing with an injury.

Unfortunately, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Raphael Guerreiro, and Tarek Buchmann are still on the road to recovery from their respective injuries.

Kane, who has netted four goals in as many Bundesliga matches this season, is expected to take the lead in the final third.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Musiala, Kane

Man Utd team news

Manchester United will miss Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the squad as he is expected to be sidelined for several weeks due to an unspecified injury he sustained in the match against Brighton.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Tom Heaton, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are all currently unavailable.

Antony will continue to be absent indefinitely due to allegations of assault against him, while Jadon Sancho is also unavailable after being excluded from first-team training following his social media outburst directed at Ten Hag.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Heaton, Onana, Vitek Defenders: Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon, Dalot, Evans Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay, Gore, Hannibal Forwards: Martial, Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho, Forson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2018 Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Manchester United Friendly April 2014 Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Manchester United Champions League April 2014 Manchester United 1 - 1 Bayern Munich Champions League April 2010 Manchester United 3 - 2 Bayern Munich Champions League March 2010 Bayern Munich 2 - 1 Manchester United Champions League

