Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Der Klassiker

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga's Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Neither team will be happy about how their season has gone so far and will be desperate to record a big win in this contest between arch-rivals.

Second-placed Bayern are 10 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen whereas Dortmund are 20 points behind the leaders in fourth place after 26 rounds. Both teams have shown signs of a comeback in the second half of the season.

Bayern have put together three wins in a row, scoring 16 goals during that run. Dortmund will be looking to pick up their fifth win in a row across all competitions. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 1.30 pm ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 1.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the teams after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bundesliga's leading goal-scorer, Harry Kane, is racing against time to be fit for the upcoming weekend match, having been sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained against Darmstadt. He is expected to feature if deemed fit ahead of matchday.

Captain Manuel Neuer's participation as the champions remains uncertain due to a muscle fibre tear. Leroy Sané is likely to overcome a knee issue to take part, while Raphaël Guerreiro aims to bounce back from a thigh problem.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich, Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Davies, Pavlović, Goretzka, Sané, Müller, Musiala, Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Borussia Dortmund team news

In goal, Gregor Kobel is anticipated to recover from adductor issues and be available for selection. However, defender Ramy Bensebaini's status is being evaluated following a knee injury sustained while representing Algeria internationally.

Julian Ryerson has returned to fitness after dealing with a skin infection and is ready for selection.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel, Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Özcan, Can, Malen, Brandt, Sancho, Füllkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/11/23 Borussia Dortmund 0 - 4 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 01/04/23 Bayern Munich 4 - 2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 08/10/22 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 23/04/22 Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 04/12/21 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 3 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

