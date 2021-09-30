Bayern Munich star Lewandowski sets new Champions League record for longest winning streak

The prolific Polish frontman was among the goals again in his latest European outing and may have forgotten what it feels like to lose

Robert Lewandowski has made Champions League history after stretching his winning run for Bayern Munich in European competition to 18 games.

The prolific Polish striker was among the goals once again on Wednesday as he helped to secure a crushing 5-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

He bagged a brace, taking him to 11 efforts for the season across all competitions, and also landed himself another entry in the record books.

What record did Lewandowski break?

The 33-year-old frontman has grown accustomed to breaking records down the years, with few able to match his stunning strike rate.

He has been a talismanic figure for Bayern for more than seven years and has helped the Bundesliga giants to an enviable collection of major honours.

Continental glory was savoured back in 2019-20, and you have to turn the clock back even further to find the last time Lewandowski was last on a losing side in the Champions League.

Having helped down Dynamo, the Poland international has now earned 18 successive wins - a run no other player can match.

18 – Robert Lewandowski is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to end on the winning side in 18 consecutive appearances. Winner. #FCBDYN #UCL pic.twitter.com/gB2TJ5DAKL — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 29, 2021

The last time Lewandowski lost

The Bayern superstar has faced some of the biggest sides in world football during his winning sequence, including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

None have been able to get the better of him, with PSG sending a Lewandowski-less Bayern packing at the quarter-final stage last season as he missed out with a knee injury.

The last team to beat the Munich heavyweights when Lewandowski was leading the line were Liverpool back in March 2019.

Across the 18 games in which he has managed to avoid defeat, Lewandowski has plundered 24 goals and provided five assists.

🔴 Unstoppable? Bayern extend their club-record scoring run in the Champions League to 24 games...#UCL pic.twitter.com/QUmOFUYKVs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 29, 2021

