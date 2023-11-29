Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Copenhagen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich are destined to finish atop Group A of the Champions League with two matchdays in the group stage to go, including the home tie against Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Having recently completed the double against Galatasaray, the German giants already secured their pass to the knockouts on account of their perfect record in the group.

Copenhagan picked up a crucial 4-3 victory against Manchester United in their previous group encounter, but it can still go either way in the three-way race for second place.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich and Copenhagen kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Copenhagen will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on November 29 in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US, and is available to stream online live through ViX+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel can be expected to ring in some changes from the weekend's league win over Koln, while having to deal with a few injury concerns as well.

Jamal Musiala is ruled out with a hamstring tear, joining the likes of Tarek Buchmann and Gabriel Marusic in the treatment room. It may be too early for Matthijs de Ligt, too, although he is getting closer to recovering from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Thomas Muller will be raring for his 150the appearance in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Mazraoui, Sarr Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Copenhagen team news

Birger Meling, David Khocholava, William Clem and Noah Sahsah are expected to be ruled out through their respective injuries, while Roony Bardghji can see himself included in manager Jacob Neestrup's plan for the trip to Munich.

Meanwhile, Lukas Lerager and Denis Vavro are a caution away from continental suspension.

Copenhagen possible XI: Grabara; Jelert, Diks, Vavro, Sorensen; Goncalves, Falk, Lerager; Bardghji, Claesson, Elyounoussi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Sander, Dithmer Defenders: Diks, Vavro, Lund, Boilesen, Sorensen, Jelert, Ankersen Midfielders: Tanlongo, Claesson, Lerager, Falk, O. Hojlund, Elyoinoussi, Goncalves, Bardghji, Achouri, Froholdt Forwards: Larsson, Cornelius, Oskarsson, Babacar, E. Hojlund

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 3, 2023 Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League

