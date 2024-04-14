Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Just one win away from clinching the 2023-24 Bundesliga title, Xabi Alonso's unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side will look to make history and win the German top-flight crown for the first time when they host Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Leverkusen's all-conquering season has been nothing short of astounding as they look set to win the lot. After going unbeaten in 42 games across all competitions, Sunday's victory could mark the first of a potential treble this season.

Bremen, meanwhile, will travel to BayArena off the back of a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last time out in the Bundesliga, which extended their winless run to six games (D2 L4).

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EST Venue: BayArena

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:30 am EST on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Arthur is nearing a return after recovering from a thigh injury, but this game may come too soon for the Brazilian playmaker. Meanwhile, Adam Hlozek picked up an ankle injury last weekend and is ruled out.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Palacios, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Werder Bremen team news

Captain Marco Friedl, Anthony Jung and Jens Stage all miss the trip to BayArena through suspension, while Dawid Kownacki (thigh), Justin Njinmah (ankle) and Skelly Alvero (muscle) have all been ruled out through injury. Niklas Stark (ankle) and Amos Pieper (ankle) are doubts.

Werder Bremen possible XI: Zetterer; Malatini, Groß, Veljković; Weiser, Schmid, Lynen, Bittencourt, Agu; Woltemade, Ducksch

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pavlenka, Zetterer, Dos Santos Haesler Defenders: Veljković, Friedl, Pieper, Stark, Malatini, Röcker Midfielders: Keïta, Weiser, Deman, Stage, Schmid, Bittencourt, Lynen, Agu, Jung, Groß, Rapp Forwards: Borré, Kownacki, Ducksch, Njinmah, Woltemade, Opitz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/11/23 Werder Bremen 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 12/03/23 Werder Bremen 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 17/09/22 Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga 08/05/21 Werder Bremen 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 09/01/21 Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga

