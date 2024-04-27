Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen will extend their splendid winning streak to 45 games across all competitions in the 2023-24 season when they face high-flyers Stuttgart at BayArena on Saturday evening.

Despite having already won the Bundesliga, Die Werkself cannot afford to take their foot off the gas just yet, as they are still on track to become the first team to go through an entire Bundesliga campaign unbeaten.

Third-placed Stuttgart, meanwhile, are also enjoying amazing success this season. They are already guaranteed European football next season, but their eyes will be set on the lucrative Champions League ticket via a top-four finish in the Bundesliga.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue: BayArena

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart will be shown live on ESPN+. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer boss Xabi Alonso will have to make do without midfield anchor Granit Xhaka in the one, with the Swiss captain suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation, while Adam Hlozek is still out with a muscle injury.

Borja Iglesias is also sidelined due to a muscle injury, but aside from the aforementioned absentees, the Spaniard has a full squad at his disposal. With Xhaka out, Exequiel Palacios is the most likely to fill the holding role.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Stanisic, Tah, Tabsoba; Tella, Palacios, Andrich, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Boniface

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

VfB Stuttgart team news

Josha Vagnoman, Samuele di Benedetto, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Nikolas Nartey are all out for Stuttgart, while Angelo Stiller is suspended.

Serhou Guirassy and Deniz Undav have formed the league's most deadly offensive tandem this season, scoring an astounding 42 goals between them, and the duo will be eager to add to that number in this one.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Stenzel, Anton, Ito, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Dahoud, Fuhrich; Undav, Guirassy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Schock Defenders: Ito, Stergio, Stergiou, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Stenzel Midfielders: Stiller, Karazor, Dahoud, Massimo, Millor, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich, Fuhrich, Raimund Forwards: Guirassy, Leweling, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/02/24 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-2 VfB Stuttgart DFB Pokal 10/12/23 VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga 14/05/23 VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga 12/11/22 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-0 VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga 12/02/22 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4-2 VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga

