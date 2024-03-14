How to watch the Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Qarabag FK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping a bouncing BayArena helps them bundle Qarabag out of the Europa League and take them through to the quarter-finals.

Qarabag tore fearlessly into the Bundesliga leaders and raced into a two-goal lead at half-time of the first-leg meeting between the two sides.

However, Leverkusen survived the scare to draw 2-2 in Azerbaijan last week, and they know that a win of any kind at home will propel them into the Europa League's last eight, bringing their extraordinary unblemished season one step closer to potential European triumph.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Qarabag FK kick-off time

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET Venue: BayArena

The UEFA Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Qarabag will be played at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm ET on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Qarabag FK online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US, and is available to stream online live through ViX+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Xabi Alonso's men remained ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with a 2-0 defeat of Wolfsburg on Sunday evening.

Unlike the first leg, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Granit Xhaka should start from the outset this time out, while Victor Boniface is a long-term absentee.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Kovar; Stanisic, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Hlozek, Wirtz; Adli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Palacios, Andrich, Puerta, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Qarabag FK team news

Qarabag have proven to be difficult opponents for Leverkusen as well as Sporting Braga and, whilst they remain underdogs for the trip to Germany, they may pose a threat yet again, with Brazilian striker Juninho in fine goal-scoring form this season.

Both Elvin Cafarquliyev and Julio Roma are back in contention after the duo missed the first leg through suspension.

Qarabag possible XI: Lunyov; Vesovic, Mustafazada, Huseynov, Jafarguliyev; Romao, Jankoviv; L. Andrade, Benzia, Zoubir; Juninho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunyov, Gugeshashvili, Ramazanov Defenders: Mustafazada, B. Huseynov, Bayramov, Silva, Vesovic, A. Huseynov, Medvedev Midfielders: Romao, Quliyev, Isayev, Jankovic, P. Andrade, Almeyda, L. Andrade, Benzia, Zoubir, Akhundzada Forwards: Juninho, Xhixha, Diakhaby, Keyta

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Bayer Leverkusen and Qarabag across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 7, 2024 Qarabag 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League November 9, 2023 Qarabag 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League October 26, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 Qarabag UEFA Europa League

Useful links