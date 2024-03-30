Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen will look to extend their lead at the Bundesliga summit when they take on Hoffenheim at BayArena on Saturday.

It is almost the end of March, and Die Werkself are still yet to lose a game in any competition. Their invincible streak has propelled them to the top of the table, 10 points above reigning champions Bayern Munich and on track to lift their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Their opponents, Hoffenheim, are in eighth place and are hanging on by a thread in the fight for European football. The sixth-place spot provides Europa Conference League qualification, however they are seven points behind Eintracht Frankfurt, who currently hold that berth.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30am ET/ 7:30am PT Venue: BayArena

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available after the game on the platform and YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen have no fresh injury issues ahead of the weekend and their squad could be boosted by the return of key striker Victor Boniface after the Nigerian recovered from a muscular issue. However, Patrik Schick, who has scored 10 times in 20 outings since his return, is more likely to spearhead the line.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Stanisic, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Adli, Wirtz; Schick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Hoffenheim team news

Ozan Kabak is back available again after serving his suspension, but John Brooks will serve the last match of his two-game ban here. Midfielders Grischa Promel and Dennis Geiger are also back in training after injuries, but may not be risked.

The visitors hope to count on Maximilian Beier's rich vein of goalscoring form that has seen him join the senior Germany squad for the first time in the friendlies against France and the Netherlands.

Hoffenheim possible XI: Baumann; Kabak, Grillitsch, Nsoki; Kadeřábek, Stach, Tohumcu, Jurásek; Bebou, Weghorst, Beier.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baumann, Philipp, Noll Defenders: Kabak, Jurásek, Adams, Brooks, N'Soki, Akpoguma, Drexler Midfielders: Skov, Grillitsch, Stach, Bischof, Kadeřábek, Bülter, Prömel, Tohumcu, Geiger, John, Becker, Conté Forwards: Weghorst, Kramarić, Beier, Berisha, Bebou, Moerstedt

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 4, 2023 TSG Hoffenheim 2-2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga February 11, 2023 TSG Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga August 20, 2022 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0-0 TSG Hoffenheim Bundesliga May 7, 2022 TSG Hoffenheim 2-2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga December 16, 2021 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-2 TSG Hoffenheim Bundesliga

