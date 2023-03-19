Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich on TV and online in the United States.

League leaders Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

It's a must-win game for Bayern, who currently have a slender two-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Leverkusen, who have not lost a single game in their last six outings in all competitions, are currently ninth on the league table with 34 points from 24 matches.

Which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich : Date & kick-off time

Game: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Date: March 19, 2023 Kick-off: 11:30am ET Venue: BayArena

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+

Bayer Leverkusen team news and squad

Bayer Leverkusen will be without Charles Aranguiz and Andrey Lunev due to calf and back injuries, respectively. At the same time, Patrik Schick, Karim Bellarabi and Nadiem Amiri are all doubtful for the clash.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Palacios, Bakker; Diaby, Wirtz; Azmoun

Position Players Goalkeepers Hradecky, Pentz, Lomb Defenders Hincapie, Tah, Bakker, Kossounou, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Fosu-Mensah, Frimpong Midfielders Andrich, Demirbay, Mbamba, Palacios, Wirtz, Azhil, Eze Forwards Azmoun, Hudson-Odoi, Diaby, Adli, Hlozek

Bayern Munich team news and squad

Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are the only long-term absentees currently in Julian Nagelsmann's squad.

After missing the clash against Augsburg, Eric Choupo-Moting is once again likely to stay out of action this weekend.

Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Goretzka, Kimmich, Davies; Musiala, Mane; Muller