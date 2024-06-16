This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Amy Rodriguez Utah Royals 2020Getty
NWSL
team-logo
team-logo
watch with free 7-day trial on fubo
GOAL

Bay FC vs Utah Royals: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

NWSLBay FC vs Utah RoyalsBay FCUtah Royals

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC will take on Utah Royals in a bottom-of-the-table clash in the NWSL at PayPal Park on Sunday.

The hosts are 12th in the standings with 12 points from 12 matches so far. The visitors are rock bottom with seven points and will be desperate to move up the standings with more wins in the bag.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bay FC vs Utah Royals kick-off time

Date:June 16, 2024
Kick-off time:10 pm ET
Venue:PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bay FC vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, CBS and DirectTV in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Bay FC team news

Asisat Oshoala will lead the attack for Bay and will be the one to watch out for in the final third.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Bay to deal with ahead of the upcoming clash against Utah Royals.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; King, Menges, Sharples, Malonson; Castellanos, Pickett, Boade; Kundananji, Oshoala, Camberos.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx
Defenders:King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples
Midfielders:Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera
Forwards:Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Utah Royals team news

There are no fresh injuries to deal with for the Utah Royals as well. They are rock bottom in the league standings and will be desperate to give it their all using their strongest lineup.

Utah predicted XI: Haught, Del Fava, Pogarch, Flynn, Griffitts, Henry, Cluff, Foederer, Monaghan, Sentnor, Tucker.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Haught, Nelson, Roque
Defenders:Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Riehl, Dorsey
Midfielders:Nyberg, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray, Fraser, Henry
Forwards:Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Bay and Utah Royals.

Useful links

Advertisement