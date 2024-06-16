Bay FC vs Utah Royals: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC will take on Utah Royals in a bottom-of-the-table clash in the NWSL at PayPal Park on Sunday.

The hosts are 12th in the standings with 12 points from 12 matches so far. The visitors are rock bottom with seven points and will be desperate to move up the standings with more wins in the bag.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bay FC vs Utah Royals kick-off time

Date: June 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bay FC vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, CBS and DirectTV in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bay FC team news

Asisat Oshoala will lead the attack for Bay and will be the one to watch out for in the final third.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Bay to deal with ahead of the upcoming clash against Utah Royals.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; King, Menges, Sharples, Malonson; Castellanos, Pickett, Boade; Kundananji, Oshoala, Camberos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx Defenders: King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples Midfielders: Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera Forwards: Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Utah Royals team news

There are no fresh injuries to deal with for the Utah Royals as well. They are rock bottom in the league standings and will be desperate to give it their all using their strongest lineup.

Utah predicted XI: Haught, Del Fava, Pogarch, Flynn, Griffitts, Henry, Cluff, Foederer, Monaghan, Sentnor, Tucker.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray, Fraser, Henry Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Bay and Utah Royals.

Useful links