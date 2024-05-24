Bay FC vs Gotham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC will take on Gotham FC in the NWSL at PayPal Park on Friday. Gotham are seventh in the standings with 15 points from nine matches whereas Bay are 11th with nine points.

The hosts finally picked up a win, a 2-1 result against the San Diego Wave, after a disastrous run of five consecutive defeats. They will be desperate to add more wins to their bag but it will be difficult against Gotham who are unbeaten in their last five matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bay FC vs Gotham FC kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 10pm ET Venue: PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Friday, with kick-off at 10pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bay FC vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bay FC team news

Bay FC will depend on Asisat Oshoala to lead the frontline and she will be the one to watch out for in the final third.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Bay to deal with ahead of their game against Gotham.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; King, Menges, Sharples, Malonson; Castellanos, Pickett, Boade; Kundananji, Oshoala, Camberos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx Defenders: King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples Midfielders: Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera Forwards: Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Gotham FC team news

Gotham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against Bay FC.

Forward Lynn Williams broke the NWSL record with her 79th goal in the last game. She is the team's lead scorer with three goals so far this season.

Gotham predicted XI: Berger, Bruninha, Nighswonger, Hiatt, Lopez, Lavelle, Sheehan, Sonnett, González, Williams, Ryan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger Defenders: Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly Forwards: González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Head-to-Head Record

The match will be the first-ever contest between Gotham and Bay FC.

Useful links