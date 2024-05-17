Bay FC vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and San Diego Wave, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will be looking to reclaim their grip in the top-eight of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) standings when they travel to PayPal Park to take on Bay FC on Friday.

While the Wave aim to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Gotham FC, the hosts are desperate to snap a five-game losing run following last weekend's 1-0 loss at Orlando Pride.

Bay FC vs San Diego Wave kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

The NWSL match between Bay FC and San Diego Wave will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Friday, May 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bay FC vs San Diego Wave online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between Bay FC and San Diego Wave is available to watch and stream online live through NWSL+.

Team news & squads

Bay FC team news

Bay FC coach Albertin Montoya is likely to bank on former Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala over Theresa Boade to lead the frontline.

As such, Boade could start on the left side of midfield, with Deyna Castellanos on the opposite flank.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; King, Menges, Sharples, Malonson; Castellanos, Pickett, Boade; Kundananji, Oshoala, Camberos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx Defenders: King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples Midfielders: Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera Forwards: Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

San Diego Wave team news

Wave boss Casey Stoney confirmed that Naomi Girma and Abby Dahlkemper will be back in contention for Friday's game, but Jadeyn Shaw remains a major doubt.

Meanwhile, Alex Morgan remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Lundkvist; Colaprico, Van Egmond; Jones, McCaskill, Doniak; Bennett

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Bay FC and San Diego Wave across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 27, 2024 San Diego Wave 2-1 Bay FC NWSL

