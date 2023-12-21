Barcelona vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U.S. friendly

Barcelona will take on Club America in a friendly fixture at the Cotton Bowl on Thursday.
The defending champions from Spain find themselves six points adrift of the top of La Liga and are behind leaders Girona and second-placed Real Madrid after 18 games.
Head coach Xavi will look to utilize this friendly to utilize the depth of his squad before they head into the winter break. His team will be up against recently crowned Liga MX champions Club America.
Barcelona vs America kick-off time
|Date:
|December 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Cotton Bowl
The match will be played at the Cotton Bowl on Thursday. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Barcelona vs America online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on fubo and TUDN in the United States. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
A substantial number of youth and reserve players are part of the traveling squad, while notable absentees include the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Pedri, Inigo Martinez, and Marcos Alonso—all sidelined due to injuries.
Ronald Araujo is not in the squad, as he is scheduled for medical check-ups related to a cheekbone issue. Making a return to the squad is Frenkie de Jong, who missed the Almeria clash due to suspension.
The squad also features promising young talents, including Pau Prim, Pau Cubarsi, Angel Alarcon, Marc Guiu, Unai Hernandez, Hector Fort, Gerard Martin, Mamadou Mbacke, and Mikayil Faye.
Barcelona predicted XI: Pena; Cancelo, Christensen, Kounde, Balde; Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan; Raphinha, Yamal, Lewandowski.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Iñaki Peña, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|João Cancelo, Christensen, Kounde, Balde, Alarcón, M. Casadó
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Gündoğan, Kochen, Fermín, Cubarsí, Unai, Marc Guiu, H. Fort, Gerard Martín
|Forwards:
|Ferran, Raphinha, Lewandowski, João Félix, Mikayil, Mbacke, Pau Prim, Lamine Yamal
America team news
Andre Jardine's side does not have any major injury concerns ahead of this match.
They have a tremendous roster with players with attacking stars like in-form striker Henry Martin, winger Julian Quiñones and Diego Valdes. They will treat this as an opportunity to test their mettle against the Spanish champions following a successful Liga MX campaign.
Club America possible XI: Malagon; Layun, Lichnovsky, Caceres, Fuentes; Zendejas, Fidalgo, Dos Santos, Quinones; Valdes, Martin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
|Defenders:
|I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
|Midfielders:
|Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 2011
|Barcelona 2-0 America
|Friendly
|December 2006
|America 0-4 Barcelona
|Club World Cup