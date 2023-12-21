Barcelona vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U.S. friendly

How to watch the Club Friendly match between Barcelona and América, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Club America in a friendly fixture at the Cotton Bowl on Thursday.

The defending champions from Spain find themselves six points adrift of the top of La Liga and are behind leaders Girona and second-placed Real Madrid after 18 games.

Head coach Xavi will look to utilize this friendly to utilize the depth of his squad before they head into the winter break. His team will be up against recently crowned Liga MX champions Club America.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs America kick-off time

Date: December 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Cotton Bowl

The match will be played at the Cotton Bowl on Thursday. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs America online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on fubo and TUDN in the United States. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

A substantial number of youth and reserve players are part of the traveling squad, while notable absentees include the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Pedri, Inigo Martinez, and Marcos Alonso—all sidelined due to injuries.

Ronald Araujo is not in the squad, as he is scheduled for medical check-ups related to a cheekbone issue. Making a return to the squad is Frenkie de Jong, who missed the Almeria clash due to suspension.

The squad also features promising young talents, including Pau Prim, Pau Cubarsi, Angel Alarcon, Marc Guiu, Unai Hernandez, Hector Fort, Gerard Martin, Mamadou Mbacke, and Mikayil Faye.

Barcelona predicted XI: Pena; Cancelo, Christensen, Kounde, Balde; Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan; Raphinha, Yamal, Lewandowski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Iñaki Peña, Astralaga Defenders: João Cancelo, Christensen, Kounde, Balde, Alarcón, M. Casadó Midfielders: Romeu, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Gündoğan, Kochen, Fermín, Cubarsí, Unai, Marc Guiu, H. Fort, Gerard Martín Forwards: Ferran, Raphinha, Lewandowski, João Félix, Mikayil, Mbacke, Pau Prim, Lamine Yamal

America team news

Andre Jardine's side does not have any major injury concerns ahead of this match.

They have a tremendous roster with players with attacking stars like in-form striker Henry Martin, winger Julian Quiñones and Diego Valdes. They will treat this as an opportunity to test their mettle against the Spanish champions following a successful Liga MX campaign.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Layun, Lichnovsky, Caceres, Fuentes; Zendejas, Fidalgo, Dos Santos, Quinones; Valdes, Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2011 Barcelona 2-0 America Friendly December 2006 America 0-4 Barcelona Club World Cup

Useful links