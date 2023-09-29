Barcelona vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona find themselves third in the La Liga standings and play will host Sevilla at the Luis Companys Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Interestingly, current leaders Girona and second-placed Real Madrid will face each other in the same gameday, giving Barcelona an opportunity to climb to the summit or at least go second.

Things would have been different if the Catalan giants had picked up full points at Mallorca, as they were held to a 2-2 draw, while Sevilla secured a 5-1 win over Almeria.

Barcelona vs Sevilla kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Luis Companys Olympic Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played at the Luis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on September 29 in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Pedri continues to remain sidelined with a thigh problem, albeit close to a return, but Frenkie de Jong is set for around six weeks out with an ankle injury.

Rested against Mallorca, Robert Lewandowski would be brought back in the XI, along with Jules Kounde, in place of Ferran Torres and Inigo Martinez respectively.

And with Ronald Araujo's return to full fitness, Andreas Christensen would start on the bench.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, Romeu, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Martínez , Christensen, Alonso, Kounde Midfielders: Gavi, Romeu, Roberto, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal

Sevilla team news

Sevilla boss Jose Luis Mendilibar will have to make do without the services of Oliver Torres, Mariano Diaz, Marcos Acuna, Marcao, Tanguy Nianzou and Alfonso Pastor who are all out injured.

As such, most of the side that was named in the XI against Almeria should remain the same, including Lucas Ocampos starting on the bench again.

Mendilibar may want to look up to experienced campaigners such as Sergio Ramos and Ivan Rakitic for Friday's contest, with Youssef En-Nesyri likely to keep his place ahead of Rafa Mir up front.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Navas, Bade, Ramos, Pedrosa; Sow, Rakitic; Suso, Lamela, Lukebakio; En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Nyland, Arbol Defenders: Bade, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Pedrosa, Navas, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare, Fernando, Sow, Jordan, Rakitic, Januzaj Forwards: En-Nesyri, Mir, Ocampos, Suso, Lamela, Lukebakio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 5, 2023 Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla La Liga Sep 3, 2022 Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona La Liga Apr 3, 2022 Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla La Liga Dec 21, 2021 Sevilla 1-1 Barcelona La Liga March 3, 2021 Barcelona 2-0 (3-0 AET) Sevilla Copa del Rey

