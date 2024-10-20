How to watch today's Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelona, who led arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga at the end of nine games, will host Sevilla at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday.
Hansi Flick's men last recorded a 3-0 victory against Alaves, while the Seville-based side defeated local rivals Real Betis 1-0 last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.
Barcelona vs Sevilla kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Sunday, October 20, in the US.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Flick has commended Spain boss Luis de la Fuente's decision to rest Lamine Yamal during the international break and has confirmed that the star boy is ready to face Sevilla.
Robert Lewandowski has also partaken in training, suggesting that the Polish forward is also set for a start, while Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo are all passed fit after recovering from injury problems.
Ferran Torres, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo will remain sidelined, while Wojciech Szczesny would hope to displace Inaki Pena in goal.
Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pena, Szczesny
|Defenders:
|Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Kounde, Garcia
|Midfielders:
|Gavi, Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Casado, Olmo, De Jong
|Forwards:
|Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal
Sevilla team news
Apart from Saul and Djibril Sow being sure to miss the trip to Barcelona through injury, Tanguy Nianzou will be suspended after being sent off in the Seville derby win over Real Betis last time out.
Kike Salas could replace Nianzou at the back, while Isaac Romero should continue to be deployed at the tip of the attack with support from Peque.
Elsewhere, Jose Angel Carmona is likely to be handed a starting berth ahead of Jesus Navas at right-back.
Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Salas, Pedrosa; Agoume, Gudelj; Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke; Romero.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fernandez, Nyland, Flores
|Defenders:
|Pedrosa, Salas, Montiel, Navas, Barco, Bade, Marcao, Sanchez, Carmona
|Midfielders:
|Gudelj, Ortiz, Sambi Lokonga, Agoume
|Forwards:
|Romero, Iheanacho, Suso, Lukebakio, Peque, Ejuke
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Sevilla across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 26, 2024
|Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona
|La Liga
|September 29, 2023
|Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla
|La Liga
|February 5, 2023
|Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla
|La Liga
|September 3, 2022
|Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona
|La Liga
|April 3, 2022
|Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla
|La Liga