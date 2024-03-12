Barcelona vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona and Napoli will be looking to come out on top in their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg game at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

The teams were locked in a 1-1 draw at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the first-leg tie last month, with all to play for this time around.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Napoli will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 4 pm ET on Tuesday, March 12, in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Paramount+, Fubo, Univision, TUDN and ViX+ in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Frenkie De Jong and Pedri, who were involved in the first leg in Naples, are out injured - joining Gavi, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso in the infirmary.

In addition, Raphinha is a doubt with an ankle problem, while Ronald Araujo is back from his suspension.

Barca boss Xavi may use Andreas Christensen alongside Ilkay Gundogan in the middle.

16-year-old Lamine Yamal will feature in the company of veteran Robert Lewandowski upfront.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Fermin Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Napoli team news

Gli Azzurri boss Francesco Calzona will be without the injured duo of Jens Cajuste and Cyril Ngonge, while Amir Rrahmani emerges as a doubt after limping off in the 2-1 league win over Juventus at the weekend.

With Leo Ostigard in line to replace Rrahmani, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are likely to join forces in the visitor's attack.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Napoli across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 21, 2024 Napoli 1-1 Barcelona UEFA Champions League February 24, 2022 Napoli 2-4 Barcelona UEFA Europa League February 17, 2022 Barcelona 1-1 Napoli UEFA Europa League August 8, 2020 Barcelona 3-1 Napoli UEFA Champions League February 25, 2020 Napoli 1-1 Barcelona UEFA Champions League

