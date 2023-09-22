Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona can soar to the top of La Liga standings, at least temporarily, when they play host to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The Catalan giants are on a five-game winning run in all competitions as Xavi's men picked up a 5-0 Champions League victory over Antwerp in the midweek.

Celta, on the other hand, have won just one game this season and come into the game on the back of a 1-0 home loss against Mallorca.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on September 23 in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and fuboTV. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Pedri continues to miss out with a thigh problem, but Ronald Araujo is back after recovering from a hamstring injury, although the latter may not start against Celta.

Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal will all be looking to start on the right side of attack. After his brace against Antwerp, Joao Felix is expected to keep his place alongside Robert Lewandowski.

Having signed a contract extension at the club, Alejandro Balde is likely to start at left-back.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gundogan, De Jong, Gavi; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo Midfielders: Romeu, Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal

Celta Vigo team news

With Franco Cervi the only injury concern with a muscle problem, the Sky Blues' boss Rafael Benitez will not think of making too many changes to his lineup despite losing to Mallorca the last time out.

The exception could be Tasos Douvikas' inclusion in attack, alongside Iago Aspas and Jonathan Bamba, while Lucas de la Torre keeps his place in midfield.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Villar; Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez; Mingueza, Beltran, De la Torre, Ristic; Douvikas, Aspas, Bamba

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marchesin, Villar, Guaita Defenders: Aidoo, Starfelt, Nunez, Dominguez, Sanchez, Ristic, Mingueza, Vazquez Midfielders: Tapia, Beltran, De la Torre, Dotor, Sotelo, Swedberg Forwards: Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Perez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jun 4, 2023 Celta Vigo 2-1 Barcelona La Liga Oct 9, 2022 Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo La Liga May 10, 2022 Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo La Liga Nov 6, 2021 Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona La Liga May 16, 2021 Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo La Liga

