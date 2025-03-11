How to watch today's Barcelona vs Benfica Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Barcelona and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In order to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals, Barcelona need to avoid defeat against Benfica in the second leg last-16 tie at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick's men have the narrow advantage of their 1-0 win at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) in the opening leg of the round of 16 last week.

How to watch Barcelona vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Barcelona and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Benfica kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Barcelona and Benfica will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

The Blaugrana are without Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal, but Robert Lewandowski is expected to shake off his niggle due to which the Polish forward was left out of the weekend league game against Osasuna.

Having missed the first leg, Gavi should make the squad after recovering from an illness, while Ronald Araujo will fill in for Cubarsi following the latter's sending off in Benfica.

Benfica team news

Alexander Bah, Manu Silva and Tiago Gouveia are sidelined through injuries, while Angel Di Maria remains a major doubt once again.

Furthermore, Alvaro Carreras will be suspended on account of the accumulation of yellow cards, while Tomas Araujo can also be counted as a doubt. Bruma is ineligible, as the January signing was not registered for the club's squad for the Champions League knockout phase.

Leandro Barreiro, Kerem Akturkoglu, Andreas Schjelderup and Vangelis Pavlidis are all expected to start here.

