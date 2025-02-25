+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Copa del Rey
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copa del ReyBarcelonaAtletico MadridBarcelona vs Atletico Madrid

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will play hosts to Atletico Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Tuesday.

With Real Sociedad and Real Madrid to partake in the other game in the last-four over two legs, 31-time winners Barca remain the most successful side in the history of the cup competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa del Rey semi-final match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The Copa del Rey semi-final match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Tuesday, February 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

25
W. Szczesny
4
R. Araujo
23
J. Kounde
5
I. Martinez
3
A. Balde
19
L. Yamal
20
D. Olmo
8
Pedri
11
Raphinha
21
F. de Jong
9
R. Lewandowski
1
J. Musso
2
J. Gimenez
21
J. Galan
24
R. Le Normand
16
N. Molina
8
P. Barrios
5
R. De Paul
22
G. Simeone
12
S. Lino
7
A. Griezmann
19
J. Alvarez

4-4-2

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Hans-Dieter Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Diego Simeone

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Barcelona team news

Youngster Lamine Yamal is doubtful after hurting his foot in the 2-0 weekend league win over Las Palmas, while injured duo Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are sure to miss out.

Andreas Christensen is likely to make the squad but may not start, while the likes of Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo will all be eyeing spots in the XI.

Atletico Madrid team news

Juan Musso is expected to continue as the Copa del Rey goalkeeper, while Pablo Barrios is back from a ban, but Koke is a doubt due to an injury issue.

Brace hero against Valencia in Atleti's 3-0 league win, Julian Alvarez could start alongside Antoine Greizmann up front. So Alexander Sorloth may need to be content with a place among the substitutes once again, while Javi Galan and Jose Gimenez start from the onset.

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

ATM

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

