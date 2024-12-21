How to watch today's Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's a six-pointer between La Liga title contenders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday.

With both sides level on points (38) at the summit, third-placed Real Madrid (37) will keep a close watch on the proceedings in Barcelona. However, the pressure will be on Hansi Flick's men who have played a game in surplus as compared to the Madrid sides in the top-three.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, December 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Lamine Yamal is ruled out with an ankle problem, with Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen remaining long-term absentees, but Andreas Christensen and Ansu Fati could be included in the squad.

Ronald Araujo is back after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Fermin Lopez is in line to replace Yamal in the XI.

Dani Olmo will feature on the right side, with Pau Cubarsi at the back. Frenkie de Jong and Gavi would join Araujo among the substitutes.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atleti manager Diego Simeone will have a full-strength squad at his disposal after Thomas Lemar's return.

Conor Gallagher is likely to get the nod over Samuel Lino on the left wing, while Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez could be handed starts ahead of Alexander Sorloth and Koke.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links