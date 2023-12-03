This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
La Liga
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be looking to draw nearer to the top of La Liga when they lock horns at the Lluis Olympic Companys Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides are on 31 points and seven points adrift joint leaders Real Madrid and Girona, with Colchoneros third and Barca fourth.

Xavi's men were held to a two-goal draw at Rayo Vallecano in their last league encounter before picking up a 2-1 Champions League win over Porto.

On the other hand, in the aftermath of a 1-0 win against Mallorca last weekend, Diego Simeone's side defeated Feyenoord 3-1 in the midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date:December 3, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on December 3 in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here
FuboWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN, Fubo and ESPN Deportes.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's prolonged absence due to a back injury will see Inaki Pena continue in goal, while Joao Cancelo is likely to start ahead of Alejandro Balde at left-back.

Joao Felix will face his parent club, lining up alongside Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in attack.

With Gavi ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, fit-again Frenkie de Jong is set to partner Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri in the middle.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Araujo, Kounde, Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pena, Astralaga
Defenders:Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo
Midfielders:Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal

Atletico Madrid team news

Midfielder Pablo Barrios is set to be sidelined for around three months with a knee injury, joining the likes of Thomas Lemar and Vitolo in the treatment room.

Although Memphis Depay is back from his setback, Alavaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann should retain their spots in attack, with Rodrigo Riquelme supporting from the left side and Saul Niguez in the middle.

Reinildo's return from his own knock would provide Simeone a boost in defense, but Axel Witsel is likely to keep Stefan Savic from featuring in the XI.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Saul, Koke, Riquelme; Morata, Griezmann

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Grbic
Defenders:Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
Midfielders:De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
Forwards:Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 23, 2023Barcelona 1-0 Atletico MadridLa Liga
January 8, 2023Atletico Madrid 0-1 BarcelonaLa Liga
February 6, 2022Barcelona 4-2 Atletico MadridLa Liga
October 2, 2021Atletico Madrid 2-0 BarcelonaLa Liga
May 8, 2021Barcelona 0-0 Atletico MadridLa Liga

