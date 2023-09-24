How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Banfield and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monday’s Superliga Argentina action sees Banfield locking horns against defending Argentina champions River Plate. Plenty of action is expected at both ends of the pitch as the two chase the three points on offer.

Hosts Banfield come into the game looking to avoid three straight league defeat. Julio César Falcioni's side first came on the wrong side of a narrow 1-0 contest at home to Argentinos Juniors, before succumbing to the same scoreline against Barracas Central away from home in yet another closely-fought encounter.

On the other hand, it would not be unfair to say that River Plate have made a mediocre start to Superliga Argentine, as the reigning Argentine Primera champions find themselves fourth in the table after five matches, having recorded three wins, two losses so far.

It took a 94th-minute winner from substitute Salomon Rondon for the visitors to steal all three points against Atletico Tucuman. Worrying defeats to Argentinos Juniors and Velez Sarsfield earlier in phase two have cast doubt on Martin Demichiles' side's chances of defending their league crown.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Banfield vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET Venue: Estadio Florencio Sola

The Argentina Liga Profesional game between Banfield and River Plate will be played at Estadio Florencio Sola in Buenos Aires on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Kick-off is at 7:30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Banfield vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Banfield team news

Banfield boss Julio César Falcioni has now fresh injury concerns from the unlucky 1-0 defeat against Barracas Central, and could stick with the majority of the playing XI from last time out. Facundo Cambeses may continue in goal for Banfield, with Alejandro Maciel and Aaron Facundo Quiros at center-back, flanked by Emanuel Coronel and Emanuel Insua.

With Ezequiel Canete and Eric Remedi in the middle, the attacking trio of Juan Alvarez, Juan Bisanz, and Ignacio Rodriguez should feature in the attack behind main striker Sebastien Sosa.

Banfield possible XI: Cambeses; Coronel, Maciel, Quiros, Insua; Canete, Remedi; Alvarez, Bisanz, Rodriguez; Sosa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cambeses, Barovero Defenders: Maciel, Quiros, Coronel, Insua, Bonifacio, Souto, Mato, Perez Midfielders: Canete, Remedi, Rivera, González, Di Pippi, Calleros Forwards: S. Sosa, N. Sosa, Echeverría, Gimenez

River Plate team news

Having joined from Al-Nassr on a free transfer over this past summer, attacking midfielder Pity Martinez has yet to make his River Plate debut as he continues to build his fitness, having missed the last two games. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez is also nearing a return from a foot injury, and could well make the squad for the trip to Banfield if he passes late assessment.

Head coach Martín Demichelis could do with some rotation to his starting XI in Banfield with the Superclásico next week. After scoring a stoppage-time winner against Atletico Tucuman, Salomon Rondon could be rewarded with the chance to lead the attack ahead of Borja, with support from West Ham United loanee Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco, and Pablo Solari.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Simon, Gonzalez Pirez, Funes Mori, Casco; P. Diaz, De la Cruz; Solari, Lanzini, Barco; Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: Boselli, Funes Mori, Maidana, D. Martinez, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Mammana Midfielders: Zuculini, Palavecino, Lanzini, De la Cruz, P. Martinez, Barco, Kranevitter, Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro, Simon, Aliendro Forwards: Suarez, Borja, Colidio, Echeverri, Rondon, Solari

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/6/23 Banfield 1-4 River Plate Argentine Primera División 23/2/23 Banfield 2-3 River Plate Copa Argentina 15/9/22 River Plate 1-2 Banfield Argentine Primera División 18/4/22 Banfield 1-2 River Plate Argentine Primera División 10/10/21 Banfield 0-1 River Plate Argentine Primera División

