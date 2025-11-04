How to watch Ball State vs Kent State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Ball State Cardinals are all set to host the Kent State Golden Flashes in a Mid-American Conference clash on Wednesday. Both teams have a similar 3-5 record heading into this matchup, which is ever important for the camps.
On one hand, there are Ball State, who, after winning successive games against Eastern Michigan and Miami OH after their loss to Ohio, will be eager to produce a hat-trick of wins. On the contrary, Kent State suffered losses to Toledo and Northern Illinois but won their latest game against Bowling Green and will aim to build the momentum going ahead. Consistency is what they'll seek from this encounter.READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Ball State vs Kent State: Date and kick-off time
The Ball State vs Kent State game will be played on November 5 at the Snapdragon Stadium.
|Date
|November 5, 2025
|Kick-off Time
|07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT
|Venue
|Scheumann Stadium
|Location
|Muncie, Indiana
How to watch Ball State vs Kent State on TV & stream live online
TV Channel: ESPN U
Streaming Service: FuboTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
In case you are unable to watch the game, you can use a VPN. In sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.
Ball State vs Kent State Team News
Ball State Team News
Ball State will miss wide receiver CJ Williams, who is out with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Jason Reynolds is day-to-day with a concussion, and his availability for the game is uncertain. Quarterback Peyton Stovall is training but has a minor shoulder injury, and his involvement in the clash remains questionable.
Kent State Team News
Kent State have a few injury concerns too. Running back Donovan Johnson, a starter, sustained a knee injury in the previous game and is uncertain. Wide receiver Andre Lewis has an ankle sprain but is under limited practice, hence his availability is questionable. Linebacker Marcus Fitch, however, is ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.