How to watch Ball State vs Kent State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Ball State Cardinals are all set to host the Kent State Golden Flashes in a Mid-American Conference clash on Wednesday. Both teams have a similar 3-5 record heading into this matchup, which is ever important for the camps.

On one hand, there are Ball State, who, after winning successive games against Eastern Michigan and Miami OH after their loss to Ohio, will be eager to produce a hat-trick of wins. On the contrary, Kent State suffered losses to Toledo and Northern Illinois but won their latest game against Bowling Green and will aim to build the momentum going ahead. Consistency is what they'll seek from this encounter.

Ball State vs Kent State: Date and kick-off time

The Ball State vs Kent State game will be played on November 5 at the Snapdragon Stadium.

Date November 5, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue Scheumann Stadium Location Muncie, Indiana

How to watch Ball State vs Kent State on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN U

Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Ball State vs Kent State Team News

Ball State Team News

Ball State will miss wide receiver CJ Williams, who is out with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Jason Reynolds is day-to-day with a concussion, and his availability for the game is uncertain. Quarterback Peyton Stovall is training but has a minor shoulder injury, and his involvement in the clash remains questionable.

Kent State Team News

Kent State have a few injury concerns too. Running back Donovan Johnson, a starter, sustained a knee injury in the previous game and is uncertain. Wide receiver Andre Lewis has an ankle sprain but is under limited practice, hence his availability is questionable. Linebacker Marcus Fitch, however, is ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.