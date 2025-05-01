This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars - Game OneGetty Images Sport
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche will host the Dallas Stars to start the high-voltage Game 6 of their competitive Western Conference First Round series on May 1, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Stars beat the Avalanche 6-2 during their last meeting and are leading this series 3-2.

Colorado's power play success rate is 17.6% (12th), which is significantly lower than Dallas's 22.2% (11th).

Both teams have excellent penalty kill records on defense; Dallas is rated fifth at 82.4%, while Colorado is not far behind at 77.8% (6th).

However, Colorado has a distinct edge in the face-off circle, earning 51.1% of draws (5th) as opposed to Dallas's 48.9% (12th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars will face off against each other in an exciting NHL game on May 1, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date

May 1, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

Venue

Ball Arena

Location

Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Mackenzie Blackwood has a 2-3 record with a strong 2.38 GAA, .909 save percentage, and one shutout.

Nathan MacKinnon has gained 116 points, 84 assists, and 32 goals.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Ross Colton

Lower body injury

Day-to-Day

Tucker Poolman

Head injury

Out for Season

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a 3-2 record, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.58 goals-against average.

Jason Robertson has 35 goals, which include 9 on the power play, and 211 shots on goal.

Matt Duchene has 82 points (30 goals and 52 assists).

Dallas Stars injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Miro Heiskanen

Knee injury

Day-to-Day

Jason Robertson

Knee injury

Day-to-Day

Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The Avalanche and the Stars series is currently a back-and-forth contest going into Game 6, with neither side consistently gaining ground in the previous five encounters. Dallas has a 3-2 series lead and has shown their attacking prowess on April 29 by winning the most recent game 6-2. But Colorado showed they can bounce back with a convincing 5-1 victory earlier and a commanding 4-0 shutout in Game 4. The fact that three of the previous five games have ended by three goals or more suggests that the team that establishes a rhythm first tends to dominate. Game 6 may go any way because both teams are exchanging blowout victories and close games, but Dallas might have the mental advantage going into a possible closeout game, given their recent scoring outburst and series lead.

Date

Results

Apr 29, 2025

Stars 6-2 Avalanche

Apr 27, 2025

Avalanche 4-0 Stars

Apr 24, 2025

Stars 2-1 Avalanche

Apr 22, 2025

Stars 4-3 Avalanche

Apr 20, 2025

Avalanche 5-1 Stars

