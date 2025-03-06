How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The thrilling NHL battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks is set to take place on March 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Before this game, Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals in the Colorado Avalanche's 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado has an overall record of 36-24-2, with an impressive 19-10-2 record at home. With 201 goals overall and an average of 3.2 goals per game, the Avalanche is fifth in the league.

San Jose comes in with a record of 17-37-9, which includes an 8-19-7 record away from home. The Sharks have a 10-12-5 record in games settled by a single goal, showing their ability to compete in close games.

This Thursday's game will be the teams' third encounter of the season. Joel Kiviranta scored two goals to lead the Avalanche to a 4-2 victory in their most recent meeting.

Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks will face off against each other in an epic NHL game on March 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date March 6, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Nathan MacKinnon has produced four goals and eleven assists in the last ten games.

Artturi Lehkonen has scored 26 goals and provided 11 assists for the Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Manson Lower body injury Day-to-Day Tucker Poolman Head injury Out for Season

San Jose Sharks team news

Mikael Granlund has contributed four goals and 5 assists in his previous ten games.

Tyler Toffoli has scored 24 goals and provided 17 assists.

San Jose Sharks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jan Rutta Lower body injury Out Henry Thrun Upper body injury Out

Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record

The Avalanche dominated their recent games with the Sharks, outscoring San Jose 19–7 and capturing all five of their previous matches. The last time Colorado won these games was 4-2 on December 20, 2024, and they have dominated them ever since. The Avalanche will probably set the pace once more because of their potent offensive firepower, which is anchored by Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon, as well as their successful home record. In this contest, San Jose has suffered both offensively and defensively, scoring just one goal in two of the previous five encounters. The Sharks have had success with Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Granlund, but they will need to execute excellent defense to stop Colorado's assault. Another Avalanche victory appears likely based on previous results, particularly if they can take advantage of their home-ice edge and scoring depth.

Date Results Dec 20, 2024 Avalanche 4-2 Sharks Oct 21, 2024 Avalanche 4-1 Sharks Jan 01, 2024 Avalanche 3-1 Sharks Dec 18, 2023 Avalanche 6-2 Sharks Oct 15, 2023 Avalanche 2-1 Sharks

