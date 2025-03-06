How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NHL battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks is set to take place on March 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Before this game, Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals in the Colorado Avalanche's 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Colorado has an overall record of 36-24-2, with an impressive 19-10-2 record at home. With 201 goals overall and an average of 3.2 goals per game, the Avalanche is fifth in the league.
San Jose comes in with a record of 17-37-9, which includes an 8-19-7 record away from home. The Sharks have a 10-12-5 record in games settled by a single goal, showing their ability to compete in close games.
This Thursday's game will be the teams' third encounter of the season. Joel Kiviranta scored two goals to lead the Avalanche to a 4-2 victory in their most recent meeting.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks NHL game, plus plenty more.
Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time
The Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks will face off against each other in an epic NHL game on March 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Date
March 6, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
Ball Arena
Location
Denver, Colorado
How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks team news
Colorado Avalanche team news
Nathan MacKinnon has produced four goals and eleven assists in the last ten games.
Artturi Lehkonen has scored 26 goals and provided 11 assists for the Avalanche.
Colorado Avalanche injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Josh Manson
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
Tucker Poolman
Head injury
Out for Season
San Jose Sharks team news
Mikael Granlund has contributed four goals and 5 assists in his previous ten games.
Tyler Toffoli has scored 24 goals and provided 17 assists.
San Jose Sharks injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jan Rutta
Lower body injury
Out
Henry Thrun
Upper body injury
Out
Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record
The Avalanche dominated their recent games with the Sharks, outscoring San Jose 19–7 and capturing all five of their previous matches. The last time Colorado won these games was 4-2 on December 20, 2024, and they have dominated them ever since. The Avalanche will probably set the pace once more because of their potent offensive firepower, which is anchored by Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon, as well as their successful home record. In this contest, San Jose has suffered both offensively and defensively, scoring just one goal in two of the previous five encounters. The Sharks have had success with Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Granlund, but they will need to execute excellent defense to stop Colorado's assault. Another Avalanche victory appears likely based on previous results, particularly if they can take advantage of their home-ice edge and scoring depth.
Date
Results
Dec 20, 2024
Avalanche 4-2 Sharks
Oct 21, 2024
Avalanche 4-1 Sharks
Jan 01, 2024
Avalanche 3-1 Sharks
Dec 18, 2023
Avalanche 6-2 Sharks
Oct 15, 2023
Avalanche 2-1 Sharks