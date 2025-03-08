How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche will square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin a high-voltage NHL game on March 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Avalanche will attempt to continue their winning streak of four games.

Colorado's overall record is 37-24-2, including a solid 20-10-2 record at home. When scoring three goals or more, the Avalanche has dominated, winning 33-6-0.

Toronto comes in with a 38-21-3 mark and an 18-10-2 away record. With a 14-3-2 mark in one-goal games, the Maple Leafs additionally performed exceptionally well in close games.

The two teams will meet for the first time this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

Date March 8, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Nathan MacKinnon has scored six goals and provided 13 assists in his previous ten games.

Cale Makar has scored 24 goals and provided 50 assists.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Gabriel Landeskog Knee injury Out Tucker Poolman Head injury Out for Season

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Matthew Knies has scored five goals and provided three assists in his previous ten games.

William Nylander has scored 35 goals and provided 28 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Chris Tanev Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The Avalanche and the Maple Leafs were evenly matched in their past five meetings, with Toronto capturing two and Colorado winning three. The Avalanche captured the previous game 5-3 in January, but the Maple Leafs prevailed 4-3 in their most recent matchup on February 25. With at least five goals scored overall in four of the past five meetings, these games indicate a propensity for high-scoring contests. Colorado will try to take advantage of their offensive power, particularly because of Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon in excellent form, given their good home record and recent four-game winning streak. Toronto, on the other hand, has a great 14-3-2 performance in one-goal games and has been reliable in close games. Given the Leafs' production from Matthew Knies and William Nylander, the outcome of this game may depend on which team performs better in the closing minutes. A close finish and a high-scoring, fast-paced game are to be expected.

Date Results Feb 25, 2024 Maple Leafs 4-3 Avalanche Jan 14, 2024 Avalanche 5-3 Maple Leafs Mar 16, 2023 Avalanche 2-1 Maple Leafs Jan 01, 2023 Maple Leafs 6-2 Avalanche Jan 09, 2022 Avalanche 5-4 Maple Leafs

