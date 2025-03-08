How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Colorado Avalanche will square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin a high-voltage NHL game on March 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Avalanche will attempt to continue their winning streak of four games.
Colorado's overall record is 37-24-2, including a solid 20-10-2 record at home. When scoring three goals or more, the Avalanche has dominated, winning 33-6-0.
Toronto comes in with a 38-21-3 mark and an 18-10-2 away record. With a 14-3-2 mark in one-goal games, the Maple Leafs additionally performed exceptionally well in close games.
The two teams will meet for the first time this season.
Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs
Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time
Date
March 8, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Ball Arena
Location
Denver, Colorado
How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Colorado Avalanche team news
Nathan MacKinnon has scored six goals and provided 13 assists in his previous ten games.
Cale Makar has scored 24 goals and provided 50 assists.
Colorado Avalanche injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Gabriel Landeskog
Knee injury
Out
Tucker Poolman
Head injury
Out for Season
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Matthew Knies has scored five goals and provided three assists in his previous ten games.
William Nylander has scored 35 goals and provided 28 assists.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Chris Tanev
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Jani Hakanpaa
Knee injury
Out
Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record
The Avalanche and the Maple Leafs were evenly matched in their past five meetings, with Toronto capturing two and Colorado winning three. The Avalanche captured the previous game 5-3 in January, but the Maple Leafs prevailed 4-3 in their most recent matchup on February 25. With at least five goals scored overall in four of the past five meetings, these games indicate a propensity for high-scoring contests. Colorado will try to take advantage of their offensive power, particularly because of Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon in excellent form, given their good home record and recent four-game winning streak. Toronto, on the other hand, has a great 14-3-2 performance in one-goal games and has been reliable in close games. Given the Leafs' production from Matthew Knies and William Nylander, the outcome of this game may depend on which team performs better in the closing minutes. A close finish and a high-scoring, fast-paced game are to be expected.
Date
Results
Feb 25, 2024
Maple Leafs 4-3 Avalanche
Jan 14, 2024
Avalanche 5-3 Maple Leafs
Mar 16, 2023
Avalanche 2-1 Maple Leafs
Jan 01, 2023
Maple Leafs 6-2 Avalanche
Jan 09, 2022
Avalanche 5-4 Maple Leafs