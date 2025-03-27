How to watch today’s Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings will begin on March 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Kings defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 due to a two-goal performance from Kevin Fiala.

Colorado is 44-25-3 overall and has a solid 24-10-2 home record. The Avalanche is fourth throughout the league with 242 goals this season, earning 3.4 goals per game.

The Kings, on the other hand, has a 40-21-9 total record but a 14-18-5 road record. With a 16-5-1 record in games in which they score a minimum one power-play goal, the Kings have shown their ability to capitalize on power plays.

This season, these two teams will clash for the second time. In their most recent meeting, Mikko Rantanen's hat trick helped the Avalanche win 4–2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings will meet in an electrifying NHL action on March 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date March 27, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Valeri Nichushkin has scored seven goals and provided four assists in his previous ten games.

Cale Makar leads the Colorado team, having scored 27 goals and provided 55 assists.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Manson Upper body injury Out Gabriel Landeskog Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Kings team news

This season, Anze Kopitar has scored 18 goals and provided 39 assists for the Kings.

Kevin Fiala has four goals and 6 assists in his last ten games.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Turcotte Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tanner Jeannot Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

The Avalanche has won four of its previous five meetings with the Los Angeles Kings, giving them the advantage in recent games. The Avalanche maintained their attacking prowess in their most recent meeting, which took place on the 27th of January 2024, when they won 5-1. Colorado might be a serious threat to the Kings because of their impressive home record and their ability to create scoring opportunities, especially with guys like Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar. The Kings, in the meantime, will depend on the momentum created by Anze Kopitar's steady playmaking and Kevin Fiala's recent success. Even if Los Angeles won 4-1 in December of 2023, their road struggles are still a cause for concern. Although the Kings' power-play effectiveness may keep them competitive, the Avalanche have a good chance of continuing their success, given Colorado's depth in scoring and recent domination in this game.

Date Results Nov 14, 2024 Avalanche 4-2 Kings Jan 27, 2024 Avalanche 5-1 Kings Dec 04, 2023 Kings 4-1 Avalanche Oct 12, 2023 Avalanche 5-2 Kings Apr 09, 2023 Avalanche 4-3 Kings

