Australia Women vs France Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Australia and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia Women will play host to France Women at the Marvel Stadium in a friendly on Friday. This will be the final warm-up game for both these sides before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which begins next week.

The Matildas are the co-hosts of the 2023 World Cup alongside New Zealand. They get their campaign underway against the Republic of Ireland next Thursday, while France will face Jamaica.

The home team's last competitive game was a friendly versus England in April at the Brentford Community Stadium. Strike-duo Sam Kerr and Charlotte Grant got on the scoresheet as the Matildas comfortably prevailed over the reigning European champions, 2-0, at the Gtech Community Stadium.

As for France, they recently signaled their intent to challenge with a 3-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in a warm-up friendly match last week as defender Maelle Lakrar bagged a double, while veteran forward Eugenie Le Sommer also found the back of the net.

Prior to that, they defeated Canada 2-1, and Colombia 5-2 in April friendlies, so they might make a strong case that they can go the whole hog at this summer's tournament.

Australia vs France kick-off time

Date: July 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 pm EDT Venue: Marvel Stadium

The game between Australia and France is scheduled for July 14, 2023, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

It will kick off at 11:30 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Australia vs France online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the US and is not available to stream live online. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's live match centre.

As for the audience in Australia, they will be able to watch the game on 10 Bold and simulcast on 10 Play and Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Kyah Simon has arrived in the camp after a short preparation period for the World Cup, and Friday night's encounter with France could be pivotal to a number of players who have been nursing injuries recently, including the experienced Clare Polkinghorne and defender Alanna Kennedy, the latter of whom hasn’t played for the Matildas since September 2022.

It will also be intriguing to see what kind of lineup coach Tony Gustavsson puts out on the pitch, as it might give a clear hint to which players will play a key role at the World Cup.

The Matildas attack will be powered by the high-scoring Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, who netted 29 goals in 38 appearances to win the WSL Golden Boot this past season.

The 29-year-old Australia skipper averages a goal every other game for her country, and also scored five times at the 2019 World Cup, so will be relied upon to produce the goods in the final third for her side.

Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Polkinghorne, Grant; Gorry, Cooney-Cross; Raso, Fowler, Vine; Kerr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Micah, Williams Defenders: Carpenter, Catley, Grant, Hunt, Luik, Nevin, Polkinghorne, Kennedy Midfielders: Chidiac, Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Wheeler, Yallop, Van Egmond, Sayer Forwards: Fowler, Kerr, Raso, Vine, Foord, Simon

France team news

Like Australia, injuries are taking a toll on Herve Renard's side as well. Winger Delphine Cascarino was ruled out of the World Cup after she picked up a major knee injury whilst playing for Lyon. Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, also failed to make the cut after tearing a knee ligament last summer.

Les Bleues still have plenty of exciting players, with wingers like Kadidiatou Diani and Selma Bacha bringing lightning-quick pace to this team. Lyon striker Eugenie LeSommer, who was called back to the France camp only after Renard's appointment, got on the scoresheet in the warm-up friendly against Ireland and will continue to lead the line for the visitors here.

France Women possible XI: Picaud; De Almeida, Renard, Cascarino, Karchaoui; Geyero, Toletti, Dali; Diani, Le Sommer, Bacha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Durand, Peyraud-Magnin, Picaud Defenders: Bacha, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Lakrar, Perisset, Renard, Tounkara Midfielders: Dali, Fazer, Geyoro, Le Garrec, Majri, Toletti Forwards: Asseyi, Becho, Diani, Feller, Le Sommer, Mateo

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met thrice across all boards since 2013, with two of these games being international friendlies. France have a slight upper hand, having recorded two wins to Australia's one.

Date Match Competition 6/10/18 France 2-0 Australia International Women's Friendly 7/3/14 Australia 2-3 France Cyprus Women Cup 7/7/13 France 0-2 Australia International Women's Friendly

