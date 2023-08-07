Australia Women vs Denmark Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Australia will face Denmark in their Round-of-16 clash of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Monday at Stadium Australia. The co-hosts' defeat against Nigeria in the group stage is their only loss in the last five fixtures. They quickly bounced back with a win against Canada in their final group game, with Hayley Raso picking up a brace.
Denmark ended up with six points from their three group matches, the same tally as that of their opponents on Monday who were group toppers. However, they finished as runners-up in their group due to England's domination. It will be an interesting tie between two teams that have enough talent in their arsenal to come out victorious in this crucial knockout round.
Australia vs Denmark kick-off time
The game between Australia and Denmark will be played at Stadium Australia on Monday. Kick-off is at 6:30 am EDT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Australia team news
Australia boss Tony Gustavsson might consider keeping the same lineup, following the team's convincing victory against Canada in their final group-stage match.
Although Sam Kerr was sidelined due to a calf issue during the group stage, the standout star for Australia could potentially make a return to the field as a substitute in Monday's match.
Australia predicted XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Van Egmond, Fowler.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Williams, Micah, Arnold
|Defenders:
|Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant
|Midfielders:
|Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross
|Forwards:
|Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr
Denmark team news
Having secured her first goal of the tournament earlier this week, Harder aims to build on her success as she takes on the role of the lead striker against Australia.
Stine Pedersen might find herself reinstated in the starting lineup after being among the substitutes during the triumph over Haiti.
Denmark predicted XI: Christensen; Sevecke, Pedersen, Boye, Veje; Hasbo, Holmgaard, Kuhl; Thomsen, Madsen, Harder.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Christensen, Larsen, Ostergaard
|Defenders:
|Gevitz, Stine Pedersen, Sevecke, S. Sorensen, Svava, Thogersen, Veje
|Midfielders:
|Hasbo, Holmgaard, Sofie Pederson, Kuhl, Snerle, N. Sorensen, Thomsen, Troelsgaard
|Forwards:
|Bruun, Gejl, Harder, Madsen, Vangsgaard
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 2022
|Denmark 1-3 Australia
|Friendly
|June 2021
|Denmark 3-2 Australia
|Friendly
|March 2017
|Australia 1-1 Denmark
|Algarve Cup
|June 1995
|Denmark 5-0 Australia
|Women's World Cup