Tournament co-hosts Australia Women are pitted against European giants France Women in a quarter-final encounter at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday.
Tony Gustavsson's Matildas will be looking to record their maiden semi-finals appearance at the tournament, while having made it to the quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive time. Les Blues will be looking to better their fourth-placed finish in the 2011 edition.
Australia overcame Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16 stage, whereas France downed Morocco 4-0 in a dominant display.
Australia France vs France Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|Aug 12, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 am EDT
|Venue:
|Suncorp Stadium
The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Australia and France is scheduled for August 12, 2023, at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
It will kick off at 3 am EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Australia Women vs France Women online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, FOX and Sling TV, and is available to stream online live through Peacock.
GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Australia Women team news
Australia Women team news
Coming off the bench in the Denmark win, Chelsea star Sam Kerr is reportedly fit for her first start at the 2023 Women's World Cup after recovering from a calf injury.
Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord will continue to be part of the attack from the flanks, while the back four of Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy and Steph Catley should also remain the same.
Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr, Fowler.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Williams, Micah, Arnold
|Defenders:
|Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant
|Midfielders:
|Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross
|Forwards:
|Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr
France Women team news
France boss Herve Renard may want to stick with Elisa De Almeida alongside Wendie Renard at center-back despite Maelle Lakrar being available for selection after missing the Morocco win due to a knock.
Kadidiatou Diani, who is just a goal behind Japan's Hinata Miyazawa on five goals, will be looking to continue with her scoring feet at the tournament.
France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Renard, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Dali, Geyoro, Toletti, Bacha; Le Sommer; Diani.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Durand, Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud
|Defenders:
|Lakrar, Renard, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Tounkara, Cascarino, Perisset
|Midfielders:
|Fazer, Toletti, Geyoro, Majri, Dali, Garrec
|Forwards:
|Le Sommer, Diani, Mateo, Asseyi, Feller, Becho
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jul 14, 2023
|Australia Women 1-0 France Women
|Friendlies Women
|Oct 5, 2018
|France Women 2-0 Australia Women
|Friendlies Women
|Mar 7, 2014
|Australia Women 2-3 France Women
|Cyprus Women's Cup
|Mar 6, 2013
|France Women 0-2 Australia Women
|Friendlies Women