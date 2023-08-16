This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Australia vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's World Cup semi-final

FIFA Women's World Cup
Stadium Australia
How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Australia and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia will take on England in the semi-final of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Wednesday at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Co-hosts Australia have only lost one game so far whereas favourites England are unbeaten.

England fought back after Colombia took the lead in their previous game to end up winning the knockout fixture 2-1. On the other hand, Australia needed to wait till the penalty shoot-out to claim their victory, and it was Cortnee Vine who struck the winning penalty against France.

The game is sure to be a close and exciting one and it is a game that could go either way. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Australia vs England kick-off time

Date:August 16, 2023
Kick-off time:6 am EDT
Venue:Stadium Australia

The game between Australia and England will be played at the Stadium Australia on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 6 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Australia vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The Australia vs England fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo, FOX and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

After recovering from a calf injury, Sam Kerr has come off the bench in Australia's last two games. However, she is anticipated to be in the starting lineup for the semi-final on Wednesday.

Hayley Raso, who recently signed with Real Madrid and is Australia's leading scorer with three goals in the tournament, will continue to pose a significant threat to opponents from the right flank.

Australia predicted XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr, Fowler.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Williams, Micah, Arnold
Defenders:Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant
Midfielders:Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross
Forwards:Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr

England team news

England will continue to be without Lauren James, as she serves the last game of her two-match suspension.

Having netted her second goal of the tournament against Colombia, Russo aims to increase her goal tally as she spearheads the attack against Australia.

England predicted XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Earps, Hampton, Roebuck
Defenders:Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter
Midfielders:Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zalem
Forwards:Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Robinson, Russo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 2023England 0 - 2 AustraliaFriendly
October 2018England 1 - 1 AustraliaFriendly
October 2015England 1 - 0 AustraliaFriendly
March 2015Australia 0 - 3 EnglandCyprus Women's Cup

