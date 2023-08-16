Australia vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's World Cup semi-final

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Australia and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia will take on England in the semi-final of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Wednesday at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Co-hosts Australia have only lost one game so far whereas favourites England are unbeaten.

England fought back after Colombia took the lead in their previous game to end up winning the knockout fixture 2-1. On the other hand, Australia needed to wait till the penalty shoot-out to claim their victory, and it was Cortnee Vine who struck the winning penalty against France.

The game is sure to be a close and exciting one and it is a game that could go either way. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Australia vs England kick-off time

Date: August 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 am EDT Venue: Stadium Australia

The game between Australia and England will be played at the Stadium Australia on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 6 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Australia vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The Australia vs England fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo, FOX and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

After recovering from a calf injury, Sam Kerr has come off the bench in Australia's last two games. However, she is anticipated to be in the starting lineup for the semi-final on Wednesday.

Hayley Raso, who recently signed with Real Madrid and is Australia's leading scorer with three goals in the tournament, will continue to pose a significant threat to opponents from the right flank.

Australia predicted XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr, Fowler.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Micah, Arnold Defenders: Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant Midfielders: Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr

England team news

England will continue to be without Lauren James, as she serves the last game of her two-match suspension.

Having netted her second goal of the tournament against Colombia, Russo aims to increase her goal tally as she spearheads the attack against Australia.

England predicted XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders: Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter Midfielders: Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zalem Forwards: Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Robinson, Russo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 England 0 - 2 Australia Friendly October 2018 England 1 - 1 Australia Friendly October 2015 England 1 - 0 Australia Friendly March 2015 Australia 0 - 3 England Cyprus Women's Cup

Useful links