Australia vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's World Cup semi-final

Australia will take on England in the semi-final of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Wednesday at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Co-hosts Australia have only lost one game so far whereas favourites England are unbeaten.
England fought back after Colombia took the lead in their previous game to end up winning the knockout fixture 2-1. On the other hand, Australia needed to wait till the penalty shoot-out to claim their victory, and it was Cortnee Vine who struck the winning penalty against France.
The game is sure to be a close and exciting one and it is a game that could go either way. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Australia vs England kick-off time
|Date:
|August 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|6 am EDT
|Venue:
|Stadium Australia
The game between Australia and England will be played at the Stadium Australia on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 6 am EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Australia vs England online - TV channels & live streams
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|UNIVERSO
|Watch here
|Peacock
|Watch here
|Telemundo
|Watch here
|FOX
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
The Australia vs England fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo, FOX and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Australia team news
After recovering from a calf injury, Sam Kerr has come off the bench in Australia's last two games. However, she is anticipated to be in the starting lineup for the semi-final on Wednesday.
Hayley Raso, who recently signed with Real Madrid and is Australia's leading scorer with three goals in the tournament, will continue to pose a significant threat to opponents from the right flank.
Australia predicted XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr, Fowler.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Williams, Micah, Arnold
|Defenders:
|Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant
|Midfielders:
|Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross
|Forwards:
|Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr
England team news
England will continue to be without Lauren James, as she serves the last game of her two-match suspension.
Having netted her second goal of the tournament against Colombia, Russo aims to increase her goal tally as she spearheads the attack against Australia.
England predicted XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Earps, Hampton, Roebuck
|Defenders:
|Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter
|Midfielders:
|Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zalem
|Forwards:
|Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Robinson, Russo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 2023
|England 0 - 2 Australia
|Friendly
|October 2018
|England 1 - 1 Australia
|Friendly
|October 2015
|England 1 - 0 Australia
|Friendly
|March 2015
|Australia 0 - 3 England
|Cyprus Women's Cup