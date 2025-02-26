How to watch today's Australia Women vs Colombia Women SheBelieves Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the SheBelieves Cup match between Australia and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia Women and Colombia Women will face off in the third-place game of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup at the Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides suffered a defeat each against Japan and the USWNT and will fight for something to take home in the third and final round of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Australia Women vs Colombia Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the SheBelieves Cup match between Australia and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Australia Women vs Colombia Women kick-off time

The SheBelieves Cup match between Australia and Colombia will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, February 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Australia Women team news

Michelle Heyman scored in the 2-1 defeat against the USWNT last time out, with Matildas interim head coach Tom Sermanni looking for improvements in the final game.

A nearly full squad is available for selection and rotations will be expected. Sermanni will be cautious with Holly McNamara as the forward recently returned from her third ACL rupture.

Colombia Women team news

Head coach Angelo Marsiglia has multiple goalscoring threats given the likes of Linda Caicedo, Mayra Ramirez, Karla Torres and Catalina Usme in the squad.

However, only Caicedo managed to bag a goal against Japan in the previous game. The Real Madrid forward will eye another strike against Australia.

