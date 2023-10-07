Austin vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Los Angeles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin has two more games, including the one against Los Angeles on Saturday, to push for a spot in the 2023 MLS play-offs.

However, if the Oaks have snapped their 10-game winless run in all competitions with a 3-0 league win over DC United, the Falcons have also returned to winning ways with a 5-1 victory against Minnesota United.

Moreover, Steve Cherundolo's side is in a better position to secure their play-off berth.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Los Angeles kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

The MLS match between Austin and Los Angeles will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on October 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Austin vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Zan Kolmanic has missed a fair chunk of the season with a knee problem and continues to remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Driussi is set to continue going forward as the captain has scored four times in his last six appearances with his strike against DC United.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Vaisanen, Wolff; Driussi, Valencia, Ring; Finlay, Bruin, Rigoni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Las Defenders: Vaisanen, Cascante, Hedges, Radovanovic, Keller, Tarek, Craig, Hafferty, Lundqvist, Asensio, Lima, Gallagher, Jimenez Midfielders: Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Noel, M. Rodriguez, Driussi, D. Rodriguez, Fagundez, Fodrey, Rigoni, Redes, Finlay Forwards: Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Los Angeles team news

Hat-trick star from the Minnesota win, Denis Bouanga will look to add to his 17 MLS goals - atop the top scorers' chart.

Having missed the last outing with a muscle problem, Kelly Acosta is expected to be available for selection here.

Los Angeles possible XI: Crepeau; Palacios, Chiellini, Murillo, Palencia; Bogusz, Sanchez, Tillman; Olivera, Vela, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales Midfielders: Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku Forwards: Gonzalez, Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 8, 2023 Los Angeles 3-0 Austin MLS Oct 30, 2022 Los Angeles 3-0 Austin MLS Aug 26, 2022 Austin 4-1 Los Angeles MLS May 18, 2022 Los Angeles 1-2 Austin MLS Sep 15, 2021 Austin 1-2 Los Angeles MLS

