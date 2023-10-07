This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Austin vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
MLS
team-logo
Q2 Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON APPLE TV
LAFC Denis Bouanga MLS 2022@LAFC
AustinLos AngelesMLSAustin vs Los Angeles

How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Los Angeles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin has two more games, including the one against Los Angeles on Saturday, to push for a spot in the 2023 MLS play-offs.

However, if the Oaks have snapped their 10-game winless run in all competitions with a 3-0 league win over DC United, the Falcons have also returned to winning ways with a 5-1 victory against Minnesota United.

Moreover, Steve Cherundolo's side is in a better position to secure their play-off berth.

Article continues below

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Los Angeles kick-off time & stadium

Next Match

Date:October 7, 2023
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET
Venue:Q2 Stadium

The MLS match between Austin and Los Angeles will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on October 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Austin vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Zan Kolmanic has missed a fair chunk of the season with a knee problem and continues to remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Driussi is set to continue going forward as the captain has scored four times in his last six appearances with his strike against DC United.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Vaisanen, Wolff; Driussi, Valencia, Ring; Finlay, Bruin, Rigoni.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stuver, Bersano, Las
Defenders:Vaisanen, Cascante, Hedges, Radovanovic, Keller, Tarek, Craig, Hafferty, Lundqvist, Asensio, Lima, Gallagher, Jimenez
Midfielders:Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Noel, M. Rodriguez, Driussi, D. Rodriguez, Fagundez, Fodrey, Rigoni, Redes, Finlay
Forwards:Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Los Angeles team news

Hat-trick star from the Minnesota win, Denis Bouanga will look to add to his 17 MLS goals - atop the top scorers' chart.

Having missed the last outing with a muscle problem, Kelly Acosta is expected to be available for selection here.

Los Angeles possible XI: Crepeau; Palacios, Chiellini, Murillo, Palencia; Bogusz, Sanchez, Tillman; Olivera, Vela, Bouanga.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero
Defenders:Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales
Midfielders:Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku
Forwards:Gonzalez, Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Apr 8, 2023Los Angeles 3-0 AustinMLS
Oct 30, 2022Los Angeles 3-0 AustinMLS
Aug 26, 2022Austin 4-1 Los AngelesMLS
May 18, 2022Los Angeles 1-2 AustinMLS
Sep 15, 2021Austin 1-2 Los AngelesMLS

Useful links

Editors' Picks