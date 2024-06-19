Austin vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Austin will face Los Angeles up next in MLS at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday.
Austin will be hoping to avoid a fourth defeat in a row when they host LAFC. They are eighth in the standings and are in search of points to climb up the table. LAFC will prove to be a difficult opponent as they are second in the standings and are on an eight-game winning run. A win here will help them onto the top of the table.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Austin vs Los Angeles kick-off time
|Date:
|June 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Q2 Stadium
The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Austin vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.
Team news & squads
Austin team news
On Thursday, Austin FC will continue to be without defender Julio Cascante and midfielder Daniel Pereira, who are both on international duty at the Copa America representing Costa Rica and Venezuela, respectively.
Austin predicted XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Biro; Valencia, Ring; Obrian, Driussi, Wolff; Rubio
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stuver, Bersano, Cleveland
|Defenders:
|Hedges, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Kolmanic, Biro
|Midfielders:
|Valencia, Ring, Driussi, Finlay, Burton, Wolff, Bukari
|Forwards:
|Zardes, Obrian, Rubio, Fodrey
Los Angeles team news
Los Angeles FC will only be missing young attacker Cristian Olivera due to international duty, as he is representing Uruguay at the upcoming Copa America. They might use the same starting XI from Sunday's victory over Orlando City.
LAFC predicted XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Hollingshead; Atuesta, Ilie, Tillman; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Romero
|Defenders:
|Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Duenas, Chanot, Long
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe
|Forwards:
|Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller, Bouanga
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/10/23
|Austin 2 - 4 Los Angeles
|MLS
|09/04/23
|Los Angeles 3 - 0 Austin
|MLS
|31/10/22
|Los Angeles 3 - 0 Austin
|MLS
|27/08/22
|Austin 4 - 1 Los Angeles
|MLS
|19/05/22
|Los Angeles 1 - 2 Austin
|MLS