Austin vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin will face Los Angeles up next in MLS at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday.

Austin will be hoping to avoid a fourth defeat in a row when they host LAFC. They are eighth in the standings and are in search of points to climb up the table. LAFC will prove to be a difficult opponent as they are second in the standings and are on an eight-game winning run. A win here will help them onto the top of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Los Angeles kick-off time

Date: June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Austin vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

On Thursday, Austin FC will continue to be without defender Julio Cascante and midfielder Daniel Pereira, who are both on international duty at the Copa America representing Costa Rica and Venezuela, respectively.

Austin predicted XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Biro; Valencia, Ring; Obrian, Driussi, Wolff; Rubio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Cleveland Defenders: Hedges, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Kolmanic, Biro Midfielders: Valencia, Ring, Driussi, Finlay, Burton, Wolff, Bukari Forwards: Zardes, Obrian, Rubio, Fodrey

Los Angeles team news

Los Angeles FC will only be missing young attacker Cristian Olivera due to international duty, as he is representing Uruguay at the upcoming Copa America. They might use the same starting XI from Sunday's victory over Orlando City.

LAFC predicted XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Hollingshead; Atuesta, Ilie, Tillman; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Duenas, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe Forwards: Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/10/23 Austin 2 - 4 Los Angeles MLS 09/04/23 Los Angeles 3 - 0 Austin MLS 31/10/22 Los Angeles 3 - 0 Austin MLS 27/08/22 Austin 4 - 1 Los Angeles MLS 19/05/22 Los Angeles 1 - 2 Austin MLS

