Austin vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Portland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Without a win in six games in all competitions, Austin are set to entertain Portland Timbers at the Q2 Stadium for a MLS tie on Sunday.

While the Verde and Black currently occupy the 10th spot having snapped a five-game losing run with a 2-2 draw at New England, Portland got level on points (33) at 11th after a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Portland kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

The MLS match between Austin and Portland Timbers will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on September 17 in the United States (US).

How to watch Austin vs Portland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action via Fox Sports 1 (FS1), FOX Deportes, Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action via Fox Sports 1 (FS1), FOX Deportes, Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

With Daniel Pereira suspended and Zan Kolmanic ruled out due to an ACL strain, Gyasi Zardes is doubtful on account of a calf problem.

Scorers at New England, Emiliano Rigoni and Alexander Ring will keep their place in the XI, while Brad Stuver became the first-ever to play 100 games at the club the last time out.

Meanwhile, Austin boss Josh Wolff would persist with Sebastian Driussi in attack.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Hedges, Lundqvist; Ring, Valencia, Finlay; Rigoni, Driussi, Gallagher.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Las Defenders: Vaisanen, Cascante, Hedges, Radovanovic, Keller, Tarek, Craig, Lundqvist, Asensio, Lima, Gallagher, Jimenez Midfielders: Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Noel, M. Rodriguez, Driussi, D. Rodriguez, Fagundez, Fodrey, Rigoni, Redes, Finlay Forwards: Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Toure

Portland team news

David Ayala, Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara and Jaroslaw Niezgoda make up the injury list at the club, while Dario Zuparic is back from his ban.

David Bingham will look for his seventh clean sheet of the season, with the sixth in 13 games against LAFC last weekend. Members from the back four, Larrys Mabiala and Claudio Bravo, got on the scoresheet in the same game.

The likes of Dairon Asprilla, Evander, Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora are likely to be involved going forward on Sunday.

Portland possible XI: Bingham; Miller, McGraw, Mabiala, Bravo; Paredes, Acosta; Asprilla, Evander, Y. Chara; Mora.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham, Sulte, Bilichuk Defenders: Zuparic, Araujo, McGraw, Mabiala, Clegg, Bravo, Rasmussen, Mosquera, Bonilla, Miller, Jones-Riley Midfielders: Griffith, Evander, Acosta, Paredes, Caliskan, Y. Chara, Loria Forwards: Mora, Boli, Ikoba, Gutierrez, Moreno, Blanco, Antony, Asprilla

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 6, 2023 Portland Timbers 2-2 Austin MLS Aug 31, 2022 Austin 1-2 Portland Timbers MLS Mar 12, 2022 Portland Timbers 1-0 Austin MLS Nov 7, 2021 Portland Timbers 3-0 Austin MLS Aug 21, 2021 Austin 3-1 Portland Timbers MLS

