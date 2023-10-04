Austin vs DC United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Austin and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin are at home against DC United as the MLS regular season gets to its business end.

The Oaks are currently set back by six points from qualifying for the wild card round in the Western Conference, while the Black-and-Red are hot on the heels of ninth-placed Montreal in the Eastern Conference.

Josh Wolff's side has not won a game since mid-July, coming into the tie on the back of a 1-0 loss to Colorado Rapids. Wayne Rooney's men, on the other hand, will also be looking for their first victory in six matches having last registered a point in the 2-2 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs DC United kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

The MLS match between Austin and DC United will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on October 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Austin vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Forward Gyasi Zardes is sidelined with a calf injury, as winger Emiliano Rigoni continues to adapt to a front role.

Whether or not Austin make it to the play-offs, left-back Zan Kolmanic is ruled out for the rest of the campaign having suffered a cruciate ligament injury in April.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Lima; Cascante, Valsanen, Fodrey; Wolff, Valencia, Pereira; Bruin, Ring; Rigoni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Las Defenders: Vaisanen, Cascante, Hedges, Radovanovic, Keller, Tarek, Craig, Hafferty, Lundqvist, Asensio, Lima, Gallagher, Jimenez Midfielders: Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Noel, M. Rodriguez, Driussi, D. Rodriguez, Fagundez, Fodrey, Rigoni, Redes, Finlay Forwards: Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

DC United team news

Left-back Mohanad Jeahze's return date from his knock is currently unknown, while goalkeeper Tyler Miller is out due to an abdominal injury.

Bono will hence continue to deputise for Miller in between the sticks.

DC United possible XI: Bono; Ruan, Pines, Williams, Santos; Klich, Durkin, Hopkins, Pirani; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Zamudio Defenders: Pines, Hines-Ike, Birnbaum, Williams, Akinmboni, Davis, Greene, Samake, Ruan, Najar Midfielders: Durkin, Palsson, O'Brien, Pirani, Klich, Canouse, Ku-DiPietro, Asad, Santos Forwards: Fountas, Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fajardo, Hurtado, Dajome

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 16, 2022 DC United 2-3 Austin MLS

