Aurora vs Melgar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Aurora and Melgar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aurora will host Melgar in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores first-stage qualifications games at Estadio Felix Capriles on Wednesday.

Club Aurora were last involved in a 1-0 victory over Bolivar in December last year but ended up losing 3-2 on aggregate in the 2023 Bolivian League Cup semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Melgar have been in action this year as the Peruvian outfit suffered a 3-2 domestic loss to Cesar Vallejo last Friday.

The winner between Aurora and Melgar will face Brazilian side Botafogo in the second stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aurora vs Melgar kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Felix Capriles

The Copa Libertadores match between Club Aurora and Melgar will be played at Estadio Felix Capriles in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, February 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Aurora vs Melgar online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Espanyol and Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial).

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aurora team news

Defender Nelson Amarilla's domestic ban, after being sent off in the Bolivar win, is not applicable here and the player is likely to start alongside Luis Barboza and Ramiro Ballivian in the back three.

Brazilian attacker Serginho is expected to start upfront.

Aurora possible XI: Akologo; Amarilla, Barboza, Ballivian; Segovia, Sanchez, J. Torrico, Vaca; Reinoso, Blanco; Serginho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cardenas, Cousillas, Akologo, Terrazas Defenders: Amarilla, Ballivian, Barboza, Michelli, Robles, Taboada, J. Torrico, Vaca Midfielders: Abastoflor, Aguilar, Alaniz, Aranibar, Bustamante, Cornejo, Flores, Serginho, Gutierrez, Martinez, Montano, Moruno, Sanchez, Sangari, Sejas, Di. Torrico, Da. Torrico, Troncoso Forwards: Blanco, Cabral, Ramallo, De Souza, Reinoso, Segovia, Silvero, Vallejos, Zeballos

Melgar team news

Argentine forward Bernardo Cuesta, who scored both goals in the 2-0 win against Cesar Vallejo, would continue at the tip with compatriot Cristian Bordacahar starting as a withdrawn striker.

Walter Tandazo will marshal the midfield, while Alejandro Ramos and Lucas Diarte are deployed on the two flanks.

Melgar possible XI: Caceda; Lazo, Galeano, Gonzalez; A. Ramos, Martinez, Tandazo, Lavandeira, Diarte; Bordacahar; Cuesta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Farro, Caceda, Cabezudo, O. Ramos Defenders: Galeano, Diarte, A. Ramos, Gonzalez, Cavero, Reyna, Rodriguez, J. Munoz, Lazo, Ayqque Midfielders: Orzan, Martinez, Archimbaud, Sandoval, Aguinaga, Tandazo, Cabrera, Garcia, Arias, Lavandeira, Doy Forwards: Bordacahar, Cuesta, Blando, Portugal, Barreda, D. Munoz, Rios

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time Club Aurora and Melgar will face each other across all competitions.

Useful links