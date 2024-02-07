Aurora vs Melgar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aurora will host Melgar in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores first-stage qualifications games at Estadio Felix Capriles on Wednesday.
Club Aurora were last involved in a 1-0 victory over Bolivar in December last year but ended up losing 3-2 on aggregate in the 2023 Bolivian League Cup semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Melgar have been in action this year as the Peruvian outfit suffered a 3-2 domestic loss to Cesar Vallejo last Friday.
The winner between Aurora and Melgar will face Brazilian side Botafogo in the second stage.
Aurora vs Melgar kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Felix Capriles
The Copa Libertadores match between Club Aurora and Melgar will be played at Estadio Felix Capriles in Cochabamba, Bolivia.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, February 7, in the United States (US).
How to watch Aurora vs Melgar online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Espanyol and Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial).
Team news & squads
Aurora team news
Defender Nelson Amarilla's domestic ban, after being sent off in the Bolivar win, is not applicable here and the player is likely to start alongside Luis Barboza and Ramiro Ballivian in the back three.
Brazilian attacker Serginho is expected to start upfront.
Aurora possible XI: Akologo; Amarilla, Barboza, Ballivian; Segovia, Sanchez, J. Torrico, Vaca; Reinoso, Blanco; Serginho
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cardenas, Cousillas, Akologo, Terrazas
|Defenders:
|Amarilla, Ballivian, Barboza, Michelli, Robles, Taboada, J. Torrico, Vaca
|Midfielders:
|Abastoflor, Aguilar, Alaniz, Aranibar, Bustamante, Cornejo, Flores, Serginho, Gutierrez, Martinez, Montano, Moruno, Sanchez, Sangari, Sejas, Di. Torrico, Da. Torrico, Troncoso
|Forwards:
|Blanco, Cabral, Ramallo, De Souza, Reinoso, Segovia, Silvero, Vallejos, Zeballos
Melgar team news
Argentine forward Bernardo Cuesta, who scored both goals in the 2-0 win against Cesar Vallejo, would continue at the tip with compatriot Cristian Bordacahar starting as a withdrawn striker.
Walter Tandazo will marshal the midfield, while Alejandro Ramos and Lucas Diarte are deployed on the two flanks.
Melgar possible XI: Caceda; Lazo, Galeano, Gonzalez; A. Ramos, Martinez, Tandazo, Lavandeira, Diarte; Bordacahar; Cuesta
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Farro, Caceda, Cabezudo, O. Ramos
|Defenders:
|Galeano, Diarte, A. Ramos, Gonzalez, Cavero, Reyna, Rodriguez, J. Munoz, Lazo, Ayqque
|Midfielders:
|Orzan, Martinez, Archimbaud, Sandoval, Aguinaga, Tandazo, Cabrera, Garcia, Arias, Lavandeira, Doy
|Forwards:
|Bordacahar, Cuesta, Blando, Portugal, Barreda, D. Munoz, Rios
Head-to-Head Record
This is the first time Club Aurora and Melgar will face each other across all competitions.