Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will look to go within a point of current Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen when they travel to the WWK Arena to take on Augsburg on Saturday.

Both sides enter the tie on the back of league wins, as the Bavarians defeated Union Berlin 1-0, while Jess Thorup's men picked up a 2-0 win at Borussia Monchengladbach in the previous matchday.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am EDT Venue: WWK Arena

The Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will be played at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am EDT on Saturday, January 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The game will shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Augsburg team news

Thorup will be without the duo of Raphael Framberger and Reece Oxford on account of a knee injury and illness respectively, while Niklas Dorsch and Sven Michel are doubts for Bayern's visit.

Eintracht Frankfurt loanee Kristijan Jakic will eye a full debut at the club after coming on as a second-half substitute in the Gladbach win.

Phillip Tietz and Ermedin Demirovic should start in attack, with Dion Drena Beljo as an option from the bench.

Augsburg possible XI: Dahmen; Mbabu, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Iago; Engels, Rexhbecaj, Jensen; Vargas; Demirovic, Tietz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dahmen, Koubek, Lubik Defenders: Uduokhai, Bauer, Pfeiffer, Gouweleeuw, Winther, Iago, Pederson, Gumny, Mbabu Midfielders: Dorsch, Jakic, Breithaupt, Engels, Maier, Rexhbecaj, Jensen, Komur, Vargas Forwards: Demirovic, Beljo, Tietz, Michel

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is set to be without Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer as the duo suffered knocks in the Union Berlin win.

That is apart from the already out-injured lot of Serge Gnabry, Daniel Peretz, Tarek Buchmann and Bouna Sarr, while Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) and Kim Min-jae (South Korea) are still on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup respectively.

Joshua Kimmich can fill in for Laimer at right-back, with Alphonso Davies' return on the left side allowing Raphael Guerreiro to move into a midfield role.

Upamecano's absence would mean a full debut for Eric Dier alongside Matthijs de Ligt at centre-back.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Davies; Goretzka, Guerreiro; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: De Ligt, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Muisala Forwards: Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Augsburg and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 27, 2023 Bayern Munich 3-1 Augsburg Bundesliga March 11, 2023 Bayern Munich 5-3 Augsburg Bundesliga October 19, 2022 Augsburg 2-5 Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal September 17, 2022 Augsburg 1-0 Bayern Munich Bundesliga April 9, 2022 Bayern Munich 1-0 Augsburg Bundesliga

